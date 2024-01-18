Armenian Official Expresses Disagreements with Azerbaijan's Proposals

Artur Hovhannisyan, the secretary of the ruling majority Civil Contract Faction in Armenia, has expressed dissent against several proposals voiced by Azerbaijan. Speaking at the National Assembly of Armenia, Hovhannisyan pointed out that the peace agenda discussions are a two-way street, with proposals from both sides. While he refrained from divulging specific details, he mentioned that numerous propositions, especially those concerning different roads, have been rejected by Armenia, citing national interest.

Advertisment

Unresolved Complexities

The statement underscores the ongoing complexities and negotiations that ensue between Armenia and Azerbaijan. It does not, however, hint at any imminent resolution or agreement. This lack of clarity highlights the intricate dynamics and contested issues that persist between the two nations. Among these, the contentious topic of 'Zangezur corridor' and disputes over enclaves, border villages, and troop withdrawal remain prominent.

Changing Relations

Advertisment

Despite being in a state of war since 1991, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been negotiating for the past three years to end the violence and usher in peace. While they have yet to agree on a peace agreement, the relationship between the two countries is gradually shifting from confrontation to cooperation. Containment currently serves as the preferred tool for both nations, as they attempt to rein in each other's military strength and aspirations.

International Involvement

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed willingness to sign a permanent peace agreement with Armenia to normalize relations. However, Aliyev refuses to recognize Armenia's territorial integrity unless Yerevan signs a bilateral peace deal in line with Baku's proposals. On the other hand, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan criticized Azerbaijani President Aliyev's remarks about border delimitation/demarcation and transit links, deeming them 'totally unacceptable' and detrimental to the peace process. Amidst this, international bodies like Amnesty International and the French Senate have also played their parts in the conflict, with the former urging European countries to halt the transfer of refugees and asylum seekers from the North Caucasus back to Russia and the latter condemning Azerbaijan's military offensive in Artsakh.

As the tug of war between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues, the world watches with bated breath, hoping for a peaceful resolution to this long-standing conflict.