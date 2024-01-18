en English
Armenia

Armenia Unveils ‘Crossroads of Peace’ Project, Charts Path for Regional Cooperation

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 11:04 am EST
Armenia Unveils 'Crossroads of Peace' Project, Charts Path for Regional Cooperation

Armenia has taken a significant stride towards fostering regional cooperation with the unveiling of the ‘Crossroads of Peace’ project. The comprehensive plan outlines all the transportation routes, encompassing roads and railways, Armenia is prepared to open for connectivity. This move marks a monumental step in Armenia’s efforts to promote peace and regional collaboration, echoing out to the international community and neighboring countries, including Azerbaijan.

Armenia’s Vision for Regional Connectivity

The Crossroads of Peace project was unveiled by Arusyak Julhakyan, a Member of Parliament, who discussed the initiative with reporters. She underscored Armenia’s readiness and interest in establishing these connections, aiming to instigate a period of tranquility and interconnectedness in the region. Julhakyan chose to focus on Armenia’s agenda, refraining from commenting on Azerbaijan’s stance or the specifics of the Azerbaijani President’s interests.

Prime Minister Pashinyan’s Peace Agenda

In line with the unveiling of the project, Armenia’s Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, announced the country’s peace agenda. He emphasized that peace is not a unilateral process and that Armenia will persevere in its pursuit of peace, following its own logic. This statement stands as a profound commitment amidst ongoing tensions with Azerbaijan. Pashinyan emphasized that Armenia will not retract from its peace agenda, even if Azerbaijan chooses to do so, asserting the need for an even deeper substantiation and argument for peace.

Addressing Territorial Integrity and Sovereignty

Prime Minister Pashinyan also addressed questions about the Crossroads of Peace project, which tackles issues related to Armenia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. The project includes proposals for passage through Armenia’s territory, acknowledging the security situation created by Azerbaijan. Pashinyan accentuated the importance of international legal legitimacy in relation to Armenia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as the status of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia Azerbaijan Transportation
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

