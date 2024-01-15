Anglo Asian Mining PLC Reports Significant Production Drop Amid Environmental Audit Fallout

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, an Azerbaijan-based mining company specializing in copper, gold, and silver production, faced a significant setback in the fourth quarter of its operation. A stark 79% plunge in production was recorded compared to the same period in the previous year, with total gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) plummeting to 3,080 from 14,532.

A Tumultuous Year

The tumult did not confine itself to the last quarter. The company’s annual production also took a hit, registering a 33% decline, rounding off the total GEOs at 31,821 for the full year. Despite the sharp drop, the total production still fell within the company’s revised guidance range of 30,000 to 34,000 GEOs.

The Environmental Audit and its Aftermath

The main reason for the production drop was a partial suspension of operations at the Gedabek mine following an environmental audit by Micon International Ltd in July. The government had requested this audit based on allegations of environmental contamination. However, the subsequent findings painted a different picture. The audit highlighted acceptable radiation levels, adequate air quality, and no traceable cyanide in soil samples. After agreeing on an environmental action plan with the government, Anglo Asian Mining was permitted to resume operations in November.

Financial Shift and the Path Forward

Despite the operational hurdles, the company’s financial position shifted from a net cash of USD 1.6 million to a net debt of USD 10.3 million over the year. However, mining at Gedabek restarted, and the company is making promising strides towards resuming flotation production. The company anticipates that these operations will recommence in the second quarter of 2024, potentially heralding a positive turnaround for the beleaguered mining company.