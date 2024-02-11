Auto Theft Crisis in Canada: Government Intervention and Solutions

Auto theft in Canada has reached alarming levels, with around 90,000 vehicles stolen annually, resulting in $1 billion in costs for insurance policyholders and taxpayers. The federal government recently announced a $28 million investment to combat this growing issue, focusing on preventing the export of stolen vehicles to Africa and the Middle East.

Advertisment

The Surge of Auto Theft: A National Concern

The escalating issue of auto theft has led to the organization of a national summit in Ottawa to address the problem. The surge in car thefts has been linked to organized crime groups, who are using the proceeds from these crimes to fund other illegal activities. A Toronto woman, Kristin Shensel, has experienced firsthand the impact of this crime wave, with her 2019 Range Rover being stolen three times in the past year and a rental car also being taken.

Shensel expresses frustration at the perceived lack of urgency from car manufacturers, insurance companies, and rental car agencies in addressing the issue. "They're making money off it," she asserts. Evidence of organized crime involvement and an expanding overseas market can be seen in the discovery of Canadian vehicles in places like Ghana and Nigeria.

Advertisment

Government Intervention: Investment and Legislation

In response to the growing problem of auto theft, the federal government has announced a $28 million investment aimed at strengthening border security and preventing the export of stolen vehicles. Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne has also announced a ban on imports of high-tech devices used in the illicit trade.

The government is also considering tougher criminal penalties for car thieves and reviewing laws to find improvements that would target organized crime and those running auto theft operations. New standards proposed by an American agency could make cars harder to steal by target-hardening them, but it may take 3-4 years for manufacturers to adopt these standards.

Advertisment

Preventative Measures: Deterrents and Solutions

One common tactic used by thieves is the CAN (Controller Area Network) injection attack, which targets the wiring in the headlights to gain control of the car's central network. Custom theft deterrents, such as steering wheel locks or immobilizers, offer an alternative solution while manufacturers work on implementing new standards.

At the Ottawa summit, discussions focused on finding solutions to the auto theft crisis, including increased penalties for criminals and cracking down on the technologies used to steal cars. As the government, law enforcement, and industry stakeholders work together to combat this issue, the hope is that the tide will turn in favor of protecting Canadians and their vehicles.

The $28 million investment by the federal government to combat auto theft represents a significant step in addressing this national concern. By strengthening border security and preventing the export of stolen vehicles, the funds aim to disrupt the organized crime networks profiting from these illicit activities. As new standards are developed and implemented to make vehicles harder to steal, Canadians can look forward to a future where auto theft is no longer a growing threat.