Unveiling a Haunting Legacy: Julian Borger’s Book ‘I Seek a Kind Person’

In the heart of Julian Borger’s new book ‘I Seek a Kind Person’, a classified advertisement from the 1938 edition of the Manchester Guardian stands as a silent testament to the desperate attempts of Viennese Jewish families to keep their children safe during Germany’s annexation of Austria. This story, however, is more than just a historical account; it is a deeply personal narrative for Borger, as the child in the ad is none other than his father, Robert Borger.

‘I Seek a Kind Person’: A Plea from a Father

The ad was placed by Robert’s father, Leo Borger, a shop owner in Vienna. It was a plea to find a British benefactor who would be willing to harbor his son from the impending terror. Eventually, a benevolent British couple, Nans and Reg Bingley, from Caernarfon, Wales, responded to the call and took in young Robert. To finance the passage for Robert and his wife Erna to England, Leo had to sell hidden diamonds, while he himself stayed back in Vienna for several months before making his escape.

Robert Borger: The Last Victim of the Nazis

Despite settling in London and having a successful academic career, Robert was unable to outrun his past. His childhood trauma left an indelible imprint on him, coloring his demeanor with a serious and melancholic undertone. In 1983, after a professional disappointment and personal guilt, Robert committed suicide. His family was left reeling from the shock of his death and the discovery of his long affair and an unrecognized son.

A Lingering Legacy of the Holocaust

Following Robert’s death, Julian’s mother encouraged her children to connect with their half-brother, demonstrating the far-reaching effects of the Holocaust on the survivors and their families. Nans, Robert’s British foster mother, aptly referred to him as ‘the Nazis’ last victim,’ highlighting the long-term psychological impact of the atrocities committed during that era.

The book ‘I Seek a Kind Person’ is thus a piercing exploration of the long shadows cast by the Holocaust, shining a light on the untold stories of the children who survived it, only to carry its heavy burden throughout their lives.