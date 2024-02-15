Son Of The Velvet Rat Set to Release 'Ghost Ranch' - A Narrative Journey of Sound and Story

In the ever-evolving landscape of music, where genres blend and narratives are as crucial as the melodies, Son Of The Velvet Rat stands out as a beacon of storytelling and sound. On March 22, this Austrian folk noir band is poised to release their latest studio endeavor, 'Ghost Ranch,' through Fluff & Gravy / Missing Piece Records. The album, which features the poignant single 'Deeper Shade Of Blue' with guest vocals from Jodie Holland, is a testament to the band's continued evolution and their ability to weave intricate tales through their music. Prior to its official release, the album saw its first live performance at the Harrison House in Joshua Tree, California, on a night that remains etched in the memories of those who were present.

A Tapestry of Sound and Story

'Ghost Ranch' is more than just an album; it's a narrative journey, inspired by the folk-pop melodies and ballads that have shaped the genre, yet distinctly marked by the band's unique signature. Georg Altziebler and Heike Binder, the duo behind Son Of The Velvet Rat, draw upon a rich palette of influences, from the poetic lyricism of Leonard Cohen to the evocative storytelling of Townes Van Zandt. This latest work encapsulates their journey, recorded at the Red Barn Studio in Morongo Valley, a place that seems to resonate with the spirit of the album itself. The inclusion of 'Rosary' and 'Beautiful Day' among the album's singles further showcases their range, from the introspective to the uplifting, all the while maintaining a cohesive sound that is unmistakably theirs.

A Confluence of Talents

The collaboration with Jolie Holland on the lead single 'Deeper Shade Of Blue' highlights the album's theme of depth and exploration, both of the external world and the internal landscapes of the human soul. Holland's stirring vocals and whistling, paired with Altziebler's gravelly tones, create a hauntingly beautiful piece that stands as a centerpiece of the album. This track, along with the rest of 'Ghost Ranch,' benefits from the talents of a diverse group of musicians, bringing to life the duo's vision with guitar, organ, bass, and drums, each instrument adding its voice to the rich tapestry of the album.

Live Resonance and Upcoming Ventures

The anticipation for 'Ghost Ranch' is not confined to its studio recordings. The band's live performance in Salzburg on March 21, supported by Julian Nantes, promises to be a prelude to the album's release, offering fans a glimpse into the emotional and musical depth of the album. Son Of The Velvet Rat's commitment to their live shows, known for their intimate yet expansive atmosphere, continues to build a bridge between the artists and their audience, making each performance a unique experience that resonates with the themes of their music.

In conclusion, 'Ghost Ranch' stands as a beacon of artistic integrity and musical exploration in today's fast-paced world. Son Of The Velvet Rat, through their latest album, invites listeners into a realm where music and narrative coalesce into a singular, immersive experience. With influences ranging from folk to cabaret, and a commitment to storytelling that is both personal and universal, 'Ghost Ranch' is poised to be a milestone in the band's journey, offering a sanctuary of sound for those who venture within.