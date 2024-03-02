Sam Smith Stuns in Andreas Kronthaler's Vivienne Westwood Show at Paris Fashion Week

At Paris Fashion Week, the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood show was a spectacle of fashion, music, and performance art, blending historical references with contemporary flair. The event, held on a Saturday, saw non-binary British singer-songwriter Sam Smith among the models, showcasing outfits that ranged from modern interpretations of Renaissance attire to punk-inspired designs, all while experimental Austrian folk group Sons of Sissy provided an ethereal soundtrack.

Blending Eras and Cultures

The collection drew inspiration from an array of sources, most notably the Renaissance paintings of Giovanni Battista Moroni, as noted by Kronthaler. This influence was evident in the choice of materials, designs, and the overall thematic direction of the show. Incorporating elements of sports protection gear, the outfits featured codpieces, pluderhosen, and doublets, creating a fusion between the past and the present, the traditional and the unconventional. Sam Smith's appearances, first in a draped tartan ensemble and later in a long, shredded gown, paid homage to this blend, captivating the audience with their unique interpretation of the collection's theme.

A Tribute to Legacy and Innovation

Kronthaler, who was married to Westwood for 30 years, continues to honor her legacy through his work, propelling the fashion house into the future while staying true to its radical roots. The show not only served as a testament to Westwood's enduring influence on fashion but also as a platform for Kronthaler's own creative vision. The inclusion of high-profile models like Sam Smith and Kristen McMenamy, the latter closing the show in a dramatic white minidress and knee-high boots, underscored the collection's appeal to a diverse and inclusive audience.

The Power of Avant-Garde Fashion

Beneath the theatrics and avant-garde presentations, the collection boasted exquisitely tailored dresses, jackets, and coats that exemplify the craftsmanship and elegance associated with the Westwood label. Pieces like a black gown with padded hips and a tartan coat with oversized lapels showcased the brand's ability to cut through the noise of fashion week with designs that are both innovative and timeless. The show, with its eclectic mix of models, performers, and outfits, highlighted the ongoing relevance of Westwood's fashion in challenging conventions and celebrating diversity.

The Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood show at Paris Fashion Week was more than just a display of clothing; it was a celebration of art, history, and identity. As the fashion world continues to evolve, the legacy of Vivienne Westwood and the innovation of Andreas Kronthaler remain at the forefront, pushing boundaries and inspiring new generations of designers and fashion enthusiasts alike.