en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Austria

Revolutionizing Quantum Physics: A Breakthrough in Superposition States

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:00 am EST
Revolutionizing Quantum Physics: A Breakthrough in Superposition States

Researchers led by Oriol Romero-Isart from the Institute for Quantum Optics and Quantum Information of the Austrian Academy of Sciences and the University of Innsbruck have made a significant breakthrough in the world of quantum physics. They have developed a proposal to create macroscopic quantum superposition states using optically levitated nanoparticles. A feat that, if successful, could open new doors in the field of quantum mechanics.

Experimenting with Quantum States

The experiment involves cooling a nanoscale-sized glass bead to its ground state using laser light. This process results in the bead entering a quantum state. However, typically, such particles quickly heat up and lose their quantum properties due to interactions with air molecules and light.

Overcoming the Challenges

To overcome this obstacle, the research proposes a unique solution. The light is turned off, allowing the particle to evolve in a ‘dark’ potential. This potential is controlled by electrostatic or magnetic forces rather than optical ones. This method not only prevents the particle from heating but also creates a quantum state that is less localized and boasts distinct quantum features.

Addressing Practical Considerations

The proposal, discussed with experimental partners in the Q-Xtreme project funded by an ERC Synergy Grant from the European Union, addresses practical challenges. These include the need for fast experimental runs, minimal use of laser light, and the ability to repeat experiments quickly to reduce noise and systematic errors. The theory team believes that, despite the potential difficulties, the experiment should be feasible and aligns with current laboratory developments.

Challenging the Quantum Cheshire Cat Effect

The research also delves into challenging the original claim of the quantum Cheshire cat effect. This effect suggested that quantum particles can separate from their properties. Instead, the research shows that the phenomenon is a result of contextuality in quantum mechanics. In this scenario, the results of measurements on a quantum system change depending on the order in which the measurements are done. The research team aims to further understand contextuality and its practical implications for quantum computing.

0
Austria Science & Technology
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Austria

See more
3 hours ago
F1 Exhibition to Debut in Vienna, Featuring Verstappen’s Championship-Winning Car
The roar of engines and the thrill of speed return to the heart of Europe as the F1 Exhibition gears up for its debut in Vienna on February 2nd, after a successful stint in Madrid in 2023. The Austrian capital, a city with a rich history in Formula 1, is set to host the exhibition
F1 Exhibition to Debut in Vienna, Featuring Verstappen’s Championship-Winning Car
Austrian Cable Car Tragedy: Four Severely Injured as Gondola Plummets in Hochoetz Skiing Area
1 day ago
Austrian Cable Car Tragedy: Four Severely Injured as Gondola Plummets in Hochoetz Skiing Area
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 days ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Vitezslav Jaros: A New Chapter with Sturm Graz
15 hours ago
Vitezslav Jaros: A New Chapter with Sturm Graz
Microplastic Fibers Reach Remote Regions of Earth, Study Reveals
17 hours ago
Microplastic Fibers Reach Remote Regions of Earth, Study Reveals
Austrian Finance Minister Magnus Brunner Suspended from Driving for a Month
23 hours ago
Austrian Finance Minister Magnus Brunner Suspended from Driving for a Month
Latest Headlines
World News
NDDC Urges Traditional Rulers to Combat Oil Theft in Niger Delta
25 seconds
NDDC Urges Traditional Rulers to Combat Oil Theft in Niger Delta
Speculation Surrounds Atlanta Falcons as Search for New Head Coach Begins
40 seconds
Speculation Surrounds Atlanta Falcons as Search for New Head Coach Begins
Washington Commanders' Strategic Overhaul: A New Era Under Josh Harris
56 seconds
Washington Commanders' Strategic Overhaul: A New Era Under Josh Harris
Washington Commanders Brace for Offseason Overhaul Under New Leadership
1 min
Washington Commanders Brace for Offseason Overhaul Under New Leadership
Governor Yahaya Bello Takes Swift Action Following Harassment Incident
2 mins
Governor Yahaya Bello Takes Swift Action Following Harassment Incident
East Ross NHS Team to Host Free Community Event in Alness
2 mins
East Ross NHS Team to Host Free Community Event in Alness
COVID-19's Rapid Incubation: From a Week to Three Days
2 mins
COVID-19's Rapid Incubation: From a Week to Three Days
Winston-Salem: A Tale of Two Storms - Confederate Controversy & Weather Woes
2 mins
Winston-Salem: A Tale of Two Storms - Confederate Controversy & Weather Woes
S. Sanjeev Kumar Resigns from YSR Congress Amid Kurnool Political Turmoil
3 mins
S. Sanjeev Kumar Resigns from YSR Congress Amid Kurnool Political Turmoil
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app