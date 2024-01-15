en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Austria

Lower Austria Boosts Science-Industry Collaboration with €35 Million Funding

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:26 pm EST
Lower Austria Boosts Science-Industry Collaboration with €35 Million Funding

In a significant boost to scientific research and industrial collaboration, the Austrian state of Lower Austria (Niederosterreich) rejoices as four of its scientific institutions secure a total of 35 million Euros through the COMET (Competence Centers for Excellent Technologies) program. This initiative is aimed at bridging the gap between science and industry by fostering centers for collaborative innovation and knowledge transfer.

Lower Austria: A Hub for Applied Research

The state’s governor, Johanna Mikl-Leitner, expressed her delight at this development, lauding it as a significant step in reinforcing Lower Austria’s stature as a hub for applied research and innovation. Among the beneficiaries are AC2T RESEARCH in Wiener Neustadt and the PI SENS project at Danube Private University in Krems, both of which are based in Lower Austria. The other two centers are located in Graz and Ranshofen in Upper Austria.

Driving Ecological Innovation

AC2T RESEARCH, one of the funded centers, is committed to creating bespoke solutions in friction, wear, and lubrication applications. This endeavor is aimed at propelling ecological innovations within European and Austrian industries. To further support these initiatives, the state plans to inject an additional ten million Euros over the next five years.

Global Competitiveness and Collaboration

The involvement of leading international researchers illuminates the global competitiveness of Lower Austria’s research institutions. It also underscores the necessity of international collaboration in crafting innovative solutions, thereby contributing to the region’s scientific and economic growth.

The funding and support provided by the COMET program demonstrate Lower Austria’s commitment to fostering strong ties between science and industry, further solidifying its position as a leading hub for applied research and innovation.

0
Austria Science & Technology
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Austria

See more
1 day ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
On an unremarkable Saturday, January 13, 2024, the political landscape in Pakistan was set ablaze as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party found itself embroiled in a complex political debacle. A friction point emerged between the PTI and its splinter group, Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriati (PTI-N), casting a shadow on their previously established agreement. A Sudden Backtrack The
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
1 day ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
1 day ago
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
1 day ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
1 day ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
1 day ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Latest Headlines
World News
Isaiah Hartenstein: The Unassailable 'Blockenstein' of New York Knicks
3 mins
Isaiah Hartenstein: The Unassailable 'Blockenstein' of New York Knicks
Houston Marathon Disappointment: Natasha Wodak's Olympic Dreams Dashed
4 mins
Houston Marathon Disappointment: Natasha Wodak's Olympic Dreams Dashed
Miles McBride Shines in Knicks' Victory with Career-High 19 Points
4 mins
Miles McBride Shines in Knicks' Victory with Career-High 19 Points
MK Stalin Advocates for a Secular Union Government Amidst Pongal Celebrations
4 mins
MK Stalin Advocates for a Secular Union Government Amidst Pongal Celebrations
Iowa Republican Caucuses Heat Up as Campaigns Mobilize Despite Cold Weather
5 mins
Iowa Republican Caucuses Heat Up as Campaigns Mobilize Despite Cold Weather
Unveiling the Health Benefits of Jaggery: Aiding Digestion, Boosting Iron Levels, and Beyond
5 mins
Unveiling the Health Benefits of Jaggery: Aiding Digestion, Boosting Iron Levels, and Beyond
Natural Environment Exposure Linked to Lower Psychiatric Disorders Risk in Older Adults
5 mins
Natural Environment Exposure Linked to Lower Psychiatric Disorders Risk in Older Adults
Ghee Coffee: Examining the Health Claims of the Latest Beverage Trend
6 mins
Ghee Coffee: Examining the Health Claims of the Latest Beverage Trend
Sanders Urges Biden to Rethink Israel Stance Amid Conflict
6 mins
Sanders Urges Biden to Rethink Israel Stance Amid Conflict
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
30 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app