Lower Austria Boosts Science-Industry Collaboration with €35 Million Funding

In a significant boost to scientific research and industrial collaboration, the Austrian state of Lower Austria (Niederosterreich) rejoices as four of its scientific institutions secure a total of 35 million Euros through the COMET (Competence Centers for Excellent Technologies) program. This initiative is aimed at bridging the gap between science and industry by fostering centers for collaborative innovation and knowledge transfer.

Lower Austria: A Hub for Applied Research

The state’s governor, Johanna Mikl-Leitner, expressed her delight at this development, lauding it as a significant step in reinforcing Lower Austria’s stature as a hub for applied research and innovation. Among the beneficiaries are AC2T RESEARCH in Wiener Neustadt and the PI SENS project at Danube Private University in Krems, both of which are based in Lower Austria. The other two centers are located in Graz and Ranshofen in Upper Austria.

Driving Ecological Innovation

AC2T RESEARCH, one of the funded centers, is committed to creating bespoke solutions in friction, wear, and lubrication applications. This endeavor is aimed at propelling ecological innovations within European and Austrian industries. To further support these initiatives, the state plans to inject an additional ten million Euros over the next five years.

Global Competitiveness and Collaboration

The involvement of leading international researchers illuminates the global competitiveness of Lower Austria’s research institutions. It also underscores the necessity of international collaboration in crafting innovative solutions, thereby contributing to the region’s scientific and economic growth.

The funding and support provided by the COMET program demonstrate Lower Austria’s commitment to fostering strong ties between science and industry, further solidifying its position as a leading hub for applied research and innovation.