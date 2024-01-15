Lithoz’s Ceramic 3D Printing Sales Soar by 30%: An Industry Transformation

In a significant stride towards the future of industrial manufacturing, Austrian-based Lithoz, a pioneer in ceramic 3D printing, reported a substantial 30% increase in 3D printer sales in 2023, compared to the previous year. This surge underscores Lithoz’s dominance in the global ceramic 3D printing market, a position fuelled by the introduction of the ‘Ceramic AM Factory’—a state-of-the-art facility that leverages Lithography-based Ceramics Manufacturing (LCM) 3D printers for industrial mass production.

The Rise of High-Performance Ceramics

Lithoz’s technology has been a game-changer in the production of high-performance ceramics, particularly for the aerospace industry. The company’s CeraFab S65 printer exemplifies this transformation, enhancing the manufacturing process of ceramic casting cores used in aircraft turbine blades and significantly reducing development time. Its multi-material 3D printers also enable the creation of intricate designs with tailored porosity, thus expanding the potential for components like ceramic RF filters and silicon nitride aerospike nozzles.

Strategic Developments and Collaborations

Furthermore, Lithoz’s impressive growth in 2023 was bolstered by strategic enhancements to its technology portfolio. These include significant investments in Laser-Induced Slipcasting (LIS), LSD-Print, and AMAREA Technology—innovative solutions for multi-material manufacturing. The company also embarked on a noteworthy collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), focusing on the development of non-oxide ceramics for high-temperature aerospace applications using Lithoz’s CeraMax Vario V900 3D printer.

Looking Ahead: Lithoz’s Future Plans

As it steps into 2024, Lithoz has charted ambitious plans. These include expanding the number and capabilities of service bureaus worldwide, establishing machine parks, and broadening its range of ceramic 3D printed solutions. The company is committed to further enhancing the Ceramic AM Factory’s capabilities for serial mass production and continuing to drive innovation in industrial applications—signaling a promising future for Lithoz and the entire ceramic 3D printing industry.