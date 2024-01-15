en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Austria

Lithoz’s Ceramic 3D Printing Sales Soar by 30%: An Industry Transformation

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:46 am EST
Lithoz’s Ceramic 3D Printing Sales Soar by 30%: An Industry Transformation

In a significant stride towards the future of industrial manufacturing, Austrian-based Lithoz, a pioneer in ceramic 3D printing, reported a substantial 30% increase in 3D printer sales in 2023, compared to the previous year. This surge underscores Lithoz’s dominance in the global ceramic 3D printing market, a position fuelled by the introduction of the ‘Ceramic AM Factory’—a state-of-the-art facility that leverages Lithography-based Ceramics Manufacturing (LCM) 3D printers for industrial mass production.

The Rise of High-Performance Ceramics

Lithoz’s technology has been a game-changer in the production of high-performance ceramics, particularly for the aerospace industry. The company’s CeraFab S65 printer exemplifies this transformation, enhancing the manufacturing process of ceramic casting cores used in aircraft turbine blades and significantly reducing development time. Its multi-material 3D printers also enable the creation of intricate designs with tailored porosity, thus expanding the potential for components like ceramic RF filters and silicon nitride aerospike nozzles.

Strategic Developments and Collaborations

Furthermore, Lithoz’s impressive growth in 2023 was bolstered by strategic enhancements to its technology portfolio. These include significant investments in Laser-Induced Slipcasting (LIS), LSD-Print, and AMAREA Technology—innovative solutions for multi-material manufacturing. The company also embarked on a noteworthy collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), focusing on the development of non-oxide ceramics for high-temperature aerospace applications using Lithoz’s CeraMax Vario V900 3D printer.

Looking Ahead: Lithoz’s Future Plans

As it steps into 2024, Lithoz has charted ambitious plans. These include expanding the number and capabilities of service bureaus worldwide, establishing machine parks, and broadening its range of ceramic 3D printed solutions. The company is committed to further enhancing the Ceramic AM Factory’s capabilities for serial mass production and continuing to drive innovation in industrial applications—signaling a promising future for Lithoz and the entire ceramic 3D printing industry.

0
Austria
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Austria

See more
36 mins ago
Sebastian Ofner: From World No. 193 to 37 - A Tale of Determination and Resilience
Sebastian Ofner, a name known to few until recently, has stormed onto the international tennis scene with a remarkable ascent. From the humble beginnings of a world ranking of 193, he has now etched his name as the World No. 37. This meteoric rise is a testament to Ofner’s determination and resilience, overcoming the odds
Sebastian Ofner: From World No. 193 to 37 - A Tale of Determination and Resilience
Lower Austria Boosts Science-Industry Collaboration with €35 Million Funding
7 hours ago
Lower Austria Boosts Science-Industry Collaboration with €35 Million Funding
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
2 days ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Avalanche in Austrian Alps Claims Life of German Ice Climber
1 hour ago
Avalanche in Austrian Alps Claims Life of German Ice Climber
Josef Fritzl, Austrian Man Who Imprisoned Daughter, May Be Released Due to Ailing Health
2 hours ago
Josef Fritzl, Austrian Man Who Imprisoned Daughter, May Be Released Due to Ailing Health
Austrian Defence Minister Favors Two-Party Government, Sparking Coalition Speculations
6 hours ago
Austrian Defence Minister Favors Two-Party Government, Sparking Coalition Speculations
Latest Headlines
World News
Deciphering the Prognostic Value of Cytogenetic Abnormalities in Pediatric HR-AML Patients Post-HSCT
1 min
Deciphering the Prognostic Value of Cytogenetic Abnormalities in Pediatric HR-AML Patients Post-HSCT
Scottish GP Contract: Six Years On, Challenges Persist
1 min
Scottish GP Contract: Six Years On, Challenges Persist
Espionage Concerns at Africa Cup of Nations 2023: Algeria’s Training Session Filmed by Drone
2 mins
Espionage Concerns at Africa Cup of Nations 2023: Algeria’s Training Session Filmed by Drone
Darren Murphy's Strategic Move Strengthens Player-Supporter Bond at Finn Harps
2 mins
Darren Murphy's Strategic Move Strengthens Player-Supporter Bond at Finn Harps
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Moldova's Capital Amidst Political Unrest
2 mins
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Moldova's Capital Amidst Political Unrest
Home Instead Weston-super-Mare Earns Accolades; Surge in Elder Care Enquiries Opens Job Opportunities
2 mins
Home Instead Weston-super-Mare Earns Accolades; Surge in Elder Care Enquiries Opens Job Opportunities
Nigeria's Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Landmark Election Appeals
2 mins
Nigeria's Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Landmark Election Appeals
Colin Grafton: A Journey Back to 'Dancing on Ice'
2 mins
Colin Grafton: A Journey Back to 'Dancing on Ice'
The Rise of 'Aging in Place' Services: An Industry Responds to a Demographic Shift
2 mins
The Rise of 'Aging in Place' Services: An Industry Responds to a Demographic Shift
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
15 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
24 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
25 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
38 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
43 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app