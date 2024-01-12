KTM Prepares to Roll Out New 1390 SMT Model: A Sneak Peek

Motorcycle enthusiasts, gear up! KTM is revving its engines with a new addition to its SMT lineup, the 1390 SMT. A test mule of the model, currently under wraps, has been spotted on test runs, revealing intriguing design elements and potential features. Expected to share its engine with the 1390 Duke, the new SMT model is set to make waves in the motorbike world.

Design and Features

While the 1390 SMT may bear some semblance to the 890 SMT, its design inspiration will also be drawn from the 1290 Super Adventure models. Spy photos of the test runs have given motorcycle aficionados a sneak peek into what they can expect from this upcoming model. The front design of the KTM 1390 SMT will be influenced by the 1390 Duke, featuring vertically stacked LED lights and a transparent visor. Known for its sharp lines and angles, the motorcycle’s bodywork appears to incorporate large side panels, a tall handlebar setup, and a one-piece seat, all contributing to its road-focused design.

A Road-Focused Approach

This design approach makes the SMT a less intimidating choice compared to its off-road-oriented relatives. Its stance, brought about by smaller wheels compared to the off-road versions, gives it a distinctive appearance that screams road use. This design shift marks a different trajectory for KTM, as the company continues to diversify its offerings to cater to a wider range of riders and preferences.

Power and Performance

But what about power? The new SMT model is expected to be powered by a 1,350cc, twin-cylinder engine, delivering a robust 190hp. Along with its impressive power, the 1390 SMT will also come equipped with full-LED lighting, a Bluetooth-enabled colored TFT display, and a variety of riding modes and advanced safety features. All these elements combined promise to deliver a superior on-road experience for motorbike enthusiasts.