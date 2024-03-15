Kazakhstan and Austria Forge Stronger Ties: Bilateral Talks Aim to Boost Economic Cooperation

ASTANA – In a significant move to strengthen bilateral relations, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu met with Austrian Minister for European and International Affairs Alexander Schallenberg on March 14, during his working visit to Vienna. The discussions, aimed at bolstering political and economic ties, underscored mutual interests in supporting landlocked countries, promoting the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, and enhancing business relations.

Advertisment

Strengthening Economic and Political Cooperation

The ministers reviewed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Austrian relations, focusing on political interaction, upcoming high-level visits, and events. They highlighted common positions on several global issues, including the importance of cooperation in supporting landlocked countries and promoting nuclear disarmament. Additionally, the talks covered measures to boost economic cooperation, attract investments, and improve collaboration in transit, transport, and renewable energy sectors. The discussion also touched upon the potential for simplifying the visa regime for Kazakh residents, facilitating easier business and personal exchanges between the two nations.

Trade and Investment Growth

Advertisment

Both countries have witnessed a significant increase in bilateral trade, with turnover rising by 64% in 2023, amounting to $332.6 million. This includes $9.7 million in Kazakh exports and $322.9 million in imports from Austria. Since 2005, Austrian investments in Kazakhstan have reached a notable $3 billion, reflecting a strong and growing economic partnership. The ministers agreed on the importance of strengthening business ties and arranged for mutual visits of business delegations to further explore and exploit trade and investment opportunities.

Sustaining Momentum in Bilateral Relations

Given the strategic importance of the Central Asian region, Nurtleu and Schallenberg reaffirmed their commitment to maintain working contacts and continue efficient interaction within international platforms. This meeting reinforces the mutual desire to enhance relations, particularly in economic domains, and sets a positive trajectory for future cooperation. The discussions in Vienna are a testament to the dynamic and evolving partnership between Kazakhstan and Austria, promising a future of mutual benefits and strengthened ties.

As Kazakhstan and Austria continue to build on their diplomatic and economic relationship, the outcomes of these talks are expected to pave the way for more comprehensive cooperation. The focus on economic development, coupled with efforts to facilitate business interactions and investment flows, signals a robust foundation for future growth. The ongoing commitment to addressing global challenges together further underscores the depth of their partnership, highlighting an era of promising prospects for both nations.