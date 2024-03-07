Invesco Real Estate Boosts European Portfolio with Strategic Austrian Logistics Acquisition

In a significant move to bolster its European logistics portfolio, Invesco Real Estate has completed the acquisition of a prime 45,000 sqm site in Traiskirchen, Austria, marking a pivotal moment in the company's expansion strategy. The acquisition, undertaken by Invesco's European Value Add Fund II (EVAF II), underscores the investment firm's commitment to the European logistics sector amid growing demand. The site, previously hosting an older property now demolished, is set for redevelopment into a state-of-the-art, approximately 31,000 sqm, Grade A logistics facility.

Advertisment

Strategic Location and Development Plans

Located 20km south of Vienna and adjacent to the A2 motorway, the Tribuswinkel site benefits from its proximity to major urban centers, including Vienna and Graz, as well as being less than an hour from Bratislava. This strategic positioning is critical for facilitating efficient logistics and supply chain operations across Central Europe. In partnership with Propel Industrial, the redevelopment plan includes constructing four independent units, aiming for completion in the third quarter of 2024. The project not only addresses the scarcity of modern industrial assets in Vienna but also sets a benchmark for sustainable development in the logistics sector.

Emphasis on Sustainability

Advertisment

The new facility is designed with sustainability at its core, targeting the ÖGNI Gold certification, a testament to its eco-friendly features. Plans include the installation of a heat pump heating system, extensive solar panels, smart metering, and LED lighting. These features highlight Invesco Real Estate's commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its portfolio and aligning with global standards for sustainable development.

Market Dynamics and Demand

Vienna's status as one of the wealthiest regions in the European Union, contributing to approximately 25% of Austria's GDP, coupled with historically low vacancy rates for class A and B facilities, underscores the strategic importance of the Tribuswinkel site. With vacancy rates maintaining at a mere 0.8% in 2023, the demand for modern logistics spaces far outstrips the supply, making Invesco's latest acquisition a timely and strategic investment. The redevelopment of the Tribuswinkel site is poised to meet the growing demand for high-quality logistics facilities, further strengthening Vienna's position as a key logistics hub in Europe.

Through this strategic acquisition and redevelopment, Invesco Real Estate not only reaffirms its commitment to expanding its European logistics portfolio but also sets new standards for sustainable development within the sector. The project is a testament to the firm's forward-thinking approach and its ability to capitalize on emerging market trends. As the facility nears completion, it will undoubtedly become a cornerstone in meeting the burgeoning demand for modern, sustainable logistics spaces in one of Europe's most dynamic markets.