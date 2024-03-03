Gallery 7 Theatre's 'The Sound of Music' Features Langley Talent, Runs in March

Langley and Aldergrove residents are taking center stage in Gallery 7 Theatre's latest production, 'The Sound of Music,' offering a fresh take on the beloved musical set against the backdrop of pre-WWII Austria. This rendition promises to delve into the deeper themes of the narrative while captivating audiences with its timeless score and story.

Local Talent Shines

Among the cast, Raelyn Schatz and Liam Whatley bring to life the iconic roles of Maria and Captain von Trapp, with Peter Shaver as Max Detweiller and Ruthie MacKenzie portraying Elsa Schraeder. Notably, Jaimee Huttema from Aldergrove steps into the shoes of Liesl, one of the von Trapp children, showcasing the depth of local talent. Hannah Richmond, another Langley resident, joins the ensemble, contributing to the strong community representation in the production.

A Story of Music, Love, and Resistance

'The Sound of Music' narrates the tale of Maria, a spirited young nun dispatched to serve as a governess for the children of the widowed Captain von Trapp. Through her love of music and resilient spirit, Maria transforms the family's dynamic, winning the children's hearts and eventually, that of the Captain. However, as the shadow of Nazism looms over Austria, the family's harmony is threatened, propelling them towards difficult choices in the face of adversity. This production aims to explore the cherished aspects of the musical while highlighting the themes of courage, self-discovery, and the fight for one's beliefs.

Engagement Beyond the Stage

Ken Hildebrandt, executive and artistic director of Gallery 7 Theatre, expresses enthusiasm for the production, emphasizing the effort to honor the musical's legacy while exploring its profound themes. The show's run begins on March 15, with performances scheduled until March 23, including matinees, at the Abbotsford Arts Centre. This engagement offers not just entertainment but also a reflection on the enduring relevance of 'The Sound of Music's' messages of hope, resilience, and the power of music to uplift the human spirit.

As 'The Sound of Music' prepares to open its curtains, it stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of its story and songs, as well as the talent and dedication of the local community. This production not only entertains but also invites audiences to ponder their stance on crucial themes, making it a must-see in this season's theatrical offerings.