Five Charming Small Towns to Visit Near Vienna

Austria's capital, Vienna, is a bustling metropolis brimming with culture and history. But sometimes, the allure of smaller towns beckons. Just a stone's throw away from Vienna, a handful of charming destinations await your discovery. Here are five small towns worth visiting for a day trip, each with its unique character and charm.

Baden bei Wien: A Spa Town Steeped in History

First on our list is Baden bei Wien, a popular excursion due to its hot springs. This historic spa town dates back to the Roman era, as evidenced by the preserved Roman ruins found in the area. Visitors can indulge in the therapeutic waters of the Römertherme or the more modern Baden Thermal Spa. The town itself is a delight to explore, with its beautiful parks, historic buildings, and numerous hiking and biking trails.

Krems an der Donau: A Picturesque Haven for Art Lovers

Nestled along the Danube River, Krems an der Donau is a picturesque and historic town that should not be missed. Known for its Kunstmeile or Art Mile, the town boasts an impressive collection of museums and galleries, including the Kunsthalle Krems and the Karikaturmuseum. Stroll through the charming old town, lined with medieval and baroque buildings, and enjoy the stunning views of the Danube.

Klosterneuburg: A Monastic Retreat with a Winemaking Legacy

For those seeking a more tranquil experience, Klosterneuburg is the perfect destination. This sleepy town is home to the 900-year-old Klosterneuburg Monastery, which features stunning architecture and a rich history. The monastery is also famous for its winery, the oldest in Austria, which produces some of the country's finest wines. Visitors can tour the vineyards, sample the wines, and enjoy the peaceful surroundings.

Eisenstadt: The Home of Joseph Haydn and Classical Music

The capital of Burgenland, Eisenstadt is a town steeped in musical history. It is the home of composer Joseph Haydn, and visitors can tour his former residence, the Haydnhaus. Each September, the town hosts an annual classical music festival in his honor. Eisenstadt is also home to the Esterházy Palace, a stunning baroque palace that once belonged to the powerful Esterházy family.

St. Pölten: The Oldest Recorded Town in Austria

Last but not least is St. Pölten, the oldest recorded town in Austria. Known for its Baroque architecture, the town is home to numerous historic buildings, including the Domkirche St. Pölten and the Alte Hofmühle. Visitors can also explore the Landesmuseum (State Museum) and Stadtmuseum (City Museum), which showcase the town's rich history and culture. With its charming streets, beautiful parks, and numerous cafes and restaurants, St. Pölten is the perfect destination for a leisurely day trip.

While Vienna may be the star of the show, these small towns offer a glimpse into Austria's rich history, culture, and natural beauty. So, the next time you find yourself in the Austrian capital, consider taking a day trip to one of these charming destinations. You won't be disappointed.

