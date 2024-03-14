Climate Activist Group 'Letzte Generation' under Investigation for Forming a Criminal Organization in Austria

Vienna's Public Prosecutor's Office is digging into the climate activist group 'Letzte Generation' or 'Last Generation' on suspicions of forming a criminal organization, as delineated under Section 278 of the Austrian Penal Code. This accusation, if proven, could lead to up to three years of imprisonment. The inquiry is linked to recent protests, where activists glued their hands to the highway and other critical traffic points, causing significant disturbances and delays.

Advertisment

Protests Resulting in Traffic Chaos

The group held a demonstration on November 20 that led to significant traffic congestion. In one instance, the protestors prevented a mother from taking her child to a school event. The prosecutor's office is investigating whether the activists' actions, which necessitated heavy machinery to detach them from the streets, amounted to serious damage to essential infrastructure. As of now, no house searches have been conducted, but the investigations are ongoing.

Defense Lawyers Criticize the Use of Law

Advertisment

Defense lawyers argue that the demonstrators are merely engaging in politically legitimate protest. They criticize the use of a law originally designed to combat organized crime against a civil society movement. They anticipate the proceedings will be dismissed and denounce the criminalization of legitimate protest. 'Letzte Generation' asserts their protests are peaceful and will continue until the government begins to implement the recommendations of the Climate Council.

Similar Raids in Bavaria

In May, similar raids occurred in Bavaria, and the Munich District Court I recently deemed the group a criminal organization. However, as of October, Austria's State Protection and Intelligence Service (DSN) considered 'Letzte Generation' in Austria to be non-extremist and transparent.