Chicago Sues Glock Over 'Machine Gun' Mods, Citing Public Safety Concerns

On March 19th, Chicago launched a groundbreaking lawsuit against the Austrian gun manufacturer Glock, accusing it of complacency in the conversion of its pistols into illegal machine guns. This legal challenge, supported by Everytown Law, highlights the ease with which Glock pistols can be modified using inexpensive 'auto sears,' raising significant public safety issues in a city already grappling with gun violence.

Advertisment

Understanding the Lawsuit

At the heart of the lawsuit is the claim that Glock has been negligent in addressing the design flaws that allow for the conversion of its pistols into fully automatic weapons. The city of Chicago, alongside Everytown Law, argues that this negligence contributes to the city's ongoing struggle with gun-related violence. According to the lawsuit, over 1,100 modified Glocks were recovered by Chicago's police between 2021 and 2023, underlining the gravity of the issue.

Implications for Public Safety

Advertisment

The legal battle against Glock gains further significance in light of Chicago's persistent gun violence. Despite a 13% decrease in shootings in 2023 compared to the previous year, the city witnessed more than 600 murders and over 2,400 non-fatal shootings. The lawsuit posits that Glock's failure to rectify the design flaw exacerbates the city's public safety challenges, a stance that has sparked a wider debate on gun manufacturers' responsibilities in preventing gun violence.

Broader Legal and Social Context

This lawsuit is not happening in isolation. It is bolstered by Illinois' Firearms Industry Responsibility Act, allowing gun manufacturers to be held accountable for public harm, and is informed by a federal law that prohibits machine guns. With the National Rifle Association defending Glock by shifting the focus to criminals rather than gun manufacturers, the legal battle underscores a pivotal moment in the ongoing debate over gun control, manufacturer liability, and public safety in the United States.