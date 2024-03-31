Chicago Sues Glock Over Gun Violence Surge, Alleges Easy Conversion to Machineguns

On March 19th, Chicago took a groundbreaking step by filing a lawsuit against the Austrian gun manufacturer, Glock. The city accuses Glock of facilitating street violence by not altering the design of its pistols, which can easily be converted into machineguns with cheap add-ons known as "Glock switches." This legal action, supported by Everytown Law, highlights a growing concern over gun violence exacerbated during the pandemic, despite a 13% drop in shootings in 2023 from the previous year.

Understanding the Lawsuit's Basis

Chicago's legal move is underpinned by the Illinois Firearms Industry Responsibility Act, allowing for litigation against gun manufacturers for public harm. The city's lawsuit points to the recovery of 1,100 modified Glocks by police between 2021 and 2023, arguing that Glock's failure to address the ease of conversion of its pistols into machineguns has worsened the city's gun violence. Eric Tirschwell of Everytown Law criticizes Glock for not remedying their design to prevent such modifications.

The Debate Over Responsibility

The National Rifle Association (NRA) has countered Chicago's stance, suggesting the city should focus on combating crime directly rather than blaming manufacturers. However, with the District of Columbia and other cities reporting similar issues with illegal modifications, the debate over gun manufacturer responsibility versus criminal accountability intensifies. This lawsuit may pave the way for further legal actions under state and federal laws prohibiting machineguns.

Potential Implications

As the first city to sue over the modification devices, Chicago's case against Glock could set a significant legal precedent. The outcome of this lawsuit could influence gun legislation and manufacturer liability, sparking a nationwide reassessment of gun control measures and manufacturer responsibilities in preventing gun violence. This legal battle underscores a critical moment in the fight against gun violence, challenging the balance between gun rights and public safety.