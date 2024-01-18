Arnold Schwarzenegger Detained at Munich Airport Over Undeclared Luxury Watch

Former Governor of California and Hollywood actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, found himself in an unexpected situation at Munich Airport in Germany. He was detained for three hours by customs officials due to an undeclared Audemars Piguet watch he was traveling with. The incident that could have easily turned into an international dispute unfolded in a rather interesting manner.

Advertisment

'The Governator' and the Timepiece

Schwarzenegger, a known connoisseur of luxury watches, was on his way to Austria with an anniversary edition Audemars Piguet watch. This particular watch, resembling the Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph, is not just any timepiece. It is one of only 20 in existence, featuring a unique caseback with an engraving of Schwarzenegger in his iconic bodybuilder pose. The actor was set to auction this luxury watch at a charity dinner, hosted by the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative in Kitzbuhel, with a starting bid of about $54,300.

Undeclared Watch Unfolds a Comedy of Errors

Advertisment

Despite the noble intentions, Schwarzenegger's journey hit a snag when he failed to declare the watch upon arrival at Munich Airport. A customs spokesperson stated that Schwarzenegger was not asked to fill out a declaration form, which led to the actor facing criminal tax proceedings. The situation was further complicated by technical issues with the airport's card machine, delaying the payment of the customs duty, valued at approximately $38,000.

Charity Watch's Unexpected Detour

The payment was eventually processed using a working machine, and Schwarzenegger was allowed to leave with the watch. The incident, which Schwarzenegger's camp has described as a 'total comedy of errors,' had a peaceful resolution, albeit after three hours of hold-up at the airport.

Despite the hiccup, Schwarzenegger's plan to auction the watch for charity is still on track. The results of the auction are set to be shared on the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative's website, demonstrating that even an airport detention can have a silver lining when it brings attention to a noteworthy cause.