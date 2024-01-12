en English
Zara Tindall’s Gold Coast Shopping Spree: A Glimpse into the Self-Funded Lives of Non-Working Royals

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:17 pm EST
Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne, was recently spotted on the Gold Coast in Australia engaged in a shopping spree. The 42-year-old royal was seen visiting several popular Australian clothing stores including Seed, Country Road, R.M. Williams, Decjuba, and Sportsgirl. Dressed in a chic summer outfit and complemented by a tan crossbody bag, Zara effortlessly blended with other shoppers in the bustling city.

Zara and Mike Tindall: A Love Story Tied to Australia

Along with her husband, Mike Tindall, Zara has often visited Australia, a country that holds significant sentimental value for the couple. Their love story began in Sydney in 2003, and since then, the Land Down Under has been a frequent destination for them. Married since 2011 and parents to three children, the Tindalls are not working royals and finance their lifestyle through various brand endorsements and collaborations.

Zara’s Role as the Magic Millions Ambassador

In her latest visit, Zara has taken on the role of the first Magic Millions Racing Women Ambassador. This partnership is just one of many that the couple has embarked on to maintain their lifestyle. As self-funded royals, their brand deals contribute significantly to their wealth.

Mike Tindall’s Charitable Swimwear Range

In addition to their brand endorsements, Mike Tindall has launched his own range of swimwear. Featuring catchy slogans, the swimwear line donates all its profits to the Cure Parkinson’s charity, indicating the couple’s commitment to philanthropic endeavors. Mike’s participation in the reality show ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ where he shared anecdotes about the royal family, has also boosted the couple’s wealth and popularity.

The Tindalls’ current visit to Australia is for the Magic Millions event, an annual race meeting for horses bought at previous Magic Millions auctions. Their presence at such events, along with their frequent visits to Australia, underscores the country’s significance in their personal and professional lives.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

