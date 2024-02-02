Zane Goddard: From Racing Circuits to Architectural Blueprints

At 24, Zane Goddard, a revered figure in motorsport racing, has chosen to hit the brakes on his racing career, but just for the current year. The decision is not an adieu to the sport but a temporary refocus towards his academic pursuits and a promising career in architecture. With his bachelor's degree within arm's reach, Goddard is ready to explore opportunities outside the racing circuit, while keeping the doors open for a potential return.

A Promising Career in Motorsport

Over the years, Goddard has had a commendable run in motorsport, showcasing his prowess and passion on the tracks. A highlight reel of his career includes triumphs in British Formula 4 races and participation in the Supercars main game seasons under the banner of Matt Stone Racing. Despite the occasional setbacks, such as a noteworthy crash at Bathurst and a mix of results in other events, his reputation in the sport remains intact.

Shifting Gears to Architecture

Goddard's pivot isn't as abrupt as it may seem. Son of renowned architect Bayden Goddard, Zane is on the cusp of completing his bachelor's degree in architecture. With the bloodline of creativity and precision running in his veins, he is ready to trade the adrenaline rush of racing for the measured calm of architecture. This year, his focus is set on other opportunities that the world of architecture has to offer.

Keeping the Racing Flame Alive

Even as he consciously steps away from professional racing, Goddard has expressed a possibility of keeping his connection with the sport alive. He has shown interest in participating in the SuperMini Challenge as a casual commitment, an opportunity to relish the fundamental joy of racing. While the unpredictability of racing is acknowledged, he holds a positive view of his journey so far and the relationships he's built within the industry.