Zali Steggall Calls for Unity over ‘Culture War’ in Australia Day Debate

Amid the annual stir of contention that marks the approach to Australia Day, Independent MP Zali Steggall has raised her voice against the recurring ‘culture war’ in Australia. In a recent interview with Sky News Australia, Steggall expressed her disappointment with the divisive dialogue and emphasized the need for unity and collective celebration.

Australia Day: A Time for Unity, Not Division

Steggall’s comments come in the wake of decisions by supermarket giants Aldi and Woolworths not to sell Australia Day merchandise this year. This move has led to a split in consumer opinions, with some welcoming the decision as a step towards respecting Australia’s historical cost of sharing the land, while others view it as an erasure of national pride.

Steggall’s Stand against the ‘Culture War’

While discussing the matter, Steggall questioned the necessity of plastic merchandise on Australia Day, highlighting that the substance of celebration lies in acknowledging both Australia’s present and its past. She criticized Peter Dutton’s call for a boycott of the supermarkets, emphasizing the importance of keeping the public holiday on January 26 and refraining from turning it into a battleground of conflicting ideologies.

Condemnation of Dutton’s Actions

Other MPs, including Julian Hill, have also joined Steggall in condemning Dutton’s actions. Hill labelled the boycott call a ‘stupid culture war,’ echoing Steggall’s sentiment that Australia Day should be a time for unity rather than division. The ongoing debate reflects the broader societal tension between those who wish to celebrate Australia’s national identity and those who seek to acknowledge the historical costs of colonization.