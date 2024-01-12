en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Zali Steggall Calls for Unity over ‘Culture War’ in Australia Day Debate

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 1:48 am EST
Zali Steggall Calls for Unity over ‘Culture War’ in Australia Day Debate

Amid the annual stir of contention that marks the approach to Australia Day, Independent MP Zali Steggall has raised her voice against the recurring ‘culture war’ in Australia. In a recent interview with Sky News Australia, Steggall expressed her disappointment with the divisive dialogue and emphasized the need for unity and collective celebration.

Australia Day: A Time for Unity, Not Division

Steggall’s comments come in the wake of decisions by supermarket giants Aldi and Woolworths not to sell Australia Day merchandise this year. This move has led to a split in consumer opinions, with some welcoming the decision as a step towards respecting Australia’s historical cost of sharing the land, while others view it as an erasure of national pride.

Steggall’s Stand against the ‘Culture War’

While discussing the matter, Steggall questioned the necessity of plastic merchandise on Australia Day, highlighting that the substance of celebration lies in acknowledging both Australia’s present and its past. She criticized Peter Dutton’s call for a boycott of the supermarkets, emphasizing the importance of keeping the public holiday on January 26 and refraining from turning it into a battleground of conflicting ideologies.

Condemnation of Dutton’s Actions

Other MPs, including Julian Hill, have also joined Steggall in condemning Dutton’s actions. Hill labelled the boycott call a ‘stupid culture war,’ echoing Steggall’s sentiment that Australia Day should be a time for unity rather than division. The ongoing debate reflects the broader societal tension between those who wish to celebrate Australia’s national identity and those who seek to acknowledge the historical costs of colonization.

0
Australia Society
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
7 mins ago
Big Name, No Blankets: Celebrating Warumpi Band's Cultural Legacy
‘Big Name, No Blankets’, a spirited jukebox musical, pays tribute to the Warumpi Band, one of Australia’s most significant rock groups. The musical is a hallmark of the Sydney Festival at the Roslyn Packer Theatre, co-directed by Rachael Maza and developed with input from founding member Sammy Butcher and his family. The Warumpi Band, originating
Big Name, No Blankets: Celebrating Warumpi Band's Cultural Legacy
Major Pileup on Parramatta Road in Sydney Causes Severe Disruption and Multiple Hospitalizations
12 mins ago
Major Pileup on Parramatta Road in Sydney Causes Severe Disruption and Multiple Hospitalizations
American Podcaster Elijah Schaffer Sparks Debate on 'Tall Poppy Syndrome' in Australian Workplaces
12 mins ago
American Podcaster Elijah Schaffer Sparks Debate on 'Tall Poppy Syndrome' in Australian Workplaces
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
9 mins ago
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
10 mins ago
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
Victoria Premier Ends Seven-Year Radio Boycott: A New Era of Media Relations
10 mins ago
Victoria Premier Ends Seven-Year Radio Boycott: A New Era of Media Relations
Latest Headlines
World News
NBA Star Dwight Howard Jokingly Names Manny Pacquiao as His Trainer in Jest at Jake Paul
2 mins
NBA Star Dwight Howard Jokingly Names Manny Pacquiao as His Trainer in Jest at Jake Paul
Global Healthcare Systems Under Strain Amid Low Vaccination Rates
4 mins
Global Healthcare Systems Under Strain Amid Low Vaccination Rates
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
7 mins
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
8 mins
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
House Music Legend Kathy Brown Diagnosed with Stage Four Lung Cancer, Global Music Community Rallies in Support
8 mins
House Music Legend Kathy Brown Diagnosed with Stage Four Lung Cancer, Global Music Community Rallies in Support
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
9 mins
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
Trump Defies Court Order with Six-Minute Rant Against Judge
9 mins
Trump Defies Court Order with Six-Minute Rant Against Judge
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
10 mins
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
Fauzia Janjua: The First Pakistani-American Muslim Woman Mayor in New Jersey
10 mins
Fauzia Janjua: The First Pakistani-American Muslim Woman Mayor in New Jersey
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
18 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app