Zadara Achieves IRAP Compliance and Expands Edge Cloud Services in Australia

Edge cloud provider and industry leader, Zadara, has achieved a milestone in its security and regulatory compliance journey. The company recently announced the successful completion of the Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) assessment in Australia. This achievement ensures Zadara's adherence to Information Security Manual Protected level controls, a prerequisite for offering secure cloud services to Australian government agencies.

Strengthening Security and Expanding Reach

Simultaneously, Zadara is expanding its Edge Cloud services, with the inauguration of a new availability zone in Melbourne. The IRAP assessment, conducted under the watchful eyes of the Australian Cyber Security Centre, is a testament to Zadara's commitment to security and regulatory compliance. The company's robust portfolio of certifications already includes SOC 1, SOC 2, ISO27001, ISO27017, ISO27018, ISO27701, HIPAA, and EU GDPR.

A More Secure Cloud for Government Agencies

Zadara's IRAP Protected designation is set to expand the choices available to Australian government agencies for securely building modern applications in the cloud. With a network of over 500 Edge Clouds globally, Zadara is equipped to provide advanced compute, storage, and networking services.

Decade of Simplifying Operational Complexity

Since its inception in 2011, Zadara's Edge Cloud has been instrumental in simplifying operational complexity. Its automated infrastructure provisioning and pay-only-for-what-you-use model, backed by a 100% SLA guarantee, have made it a preferred choice for many. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Zadara has a strong global presence with locations in various countries.

The company is also eyeing further expansion in the Australian market with the anticipation of additional Edge Clouds in 2024. This development is set to make the Australian cloud market more competitive and secure, as Zadara, the world's largest edge cloud provider, continues to deliver on its promise of cost containment, verification, authorization, and protection against cyber threats.