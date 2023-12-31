Yvonne Strahovski Welcomes Third Son, Shares Experience of Balancing Motherhood and Acting

Australian actress Yvonne Strahovski, famous for her role in the critically acclaimed TV series ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, has welcomed her third son with husband Tim Loden. The couple, who are both 41 and got married in 2017, already have two older sons aged four and two. The name of their newborn is yet to be publicly disclosed.

A Heartfelt Announcement

Strahovski shared the joyous news on Instagram with a touching post that featured a photo of Loden cradling the newborn, while she lovingly kissed his forehead. In her post, she described the birth as an ‘unreal, intense, amazing experience’ and expressed her love and anticipation for the new addition to their family.

Strahovski’s Struggles with Work-Life Balance

In the past, Strahovski has been candid about the challenges she faced in balancing motherhood with her demanding acting career. This was particularly evident when she returned to work on ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ following the birth of her first child, William. She spoke about the difficulties of managing sleep deprivation, breastfeeding, and fulfilling her professional responsibilities simultaneously – a struggle shared by many working mothers worldwide.