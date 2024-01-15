en English
Yutong and VDI: Charting Growth with Innovation and Sustainability in Bus Industry

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:46 pm EST
As we stepped into 2023, the Chinese bus manufacturer Yutong and its Australian distributor Vehicle Distributors Australia (VDI) marked a path of growth and innovation. The year witnessed Yutong unveiling its new Yutong Electric Architecture (YEA) technology in Zhengzhou, China, and earning accolades at the Busworld show in Brussels, Belgium. Simultaneously, VDI has been making considerable strides in its local assembly program in Australia.

VDI’s Advancements and New Launches

VDI’s significant achievements included the fulfilment of a 90-unit electric bus order for Transport Canberra and the launch of new models such as the E12 and the C12E electric buses. Expanding its reach, VDI opened a new branch in Perth, secured the Australian Design Rule (ADR) approval for its C12 models, and arranged visits for major customers to Yutong’s global factory in Zhengzhou.

In a notable development, VDI appointed Sara Clark as the new national sales and marketing manager, heralding a busy 2024 with the launch of the D7E and C10 models in Australia. Notably, the D7E, an electric variant of the popular D7 model, presents a green alternative for smaller vehicles with seating capacities ranging from 23 to 40 passengers. The C10, a downsized version of the C12 model, can accommodate up to 43 passengers and runs on a Euro 6 diesel engine.

Yutong and VDI’s Commitment to Sustainability and Safety

VDI aims to offer the entire Yutong bus model range in both Euro 6 diesel and battery electric options. The company’s commitment to safety is underscored by the Yutong Electric Safety Standard (YESS) system. The forthcoming VDI facility in Eagle Farm, Brisbane, is set to bolster the expansion of its local vehicle manufacturing program and cultivate a center of excellence for technical training and product support.

Furthermore, VDI is enhancing its social procurement policies and engagement plans. The firm’s continuous innovation and focus on safety and sustainability hint at another eventful year in the bus industry. In a separate development, eighty-five buses manufactured by Yutong have found their way to Mongolia, symbolizing a growth in the use of Yutong electric buses in the nation.

Australia Automotive Sustainability
Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

