YouTuber Summoned to Court Over Illegal Broadcast of Lehrmann’s Defamation Trial

Glenn Logan, a YouTube content creator, has been summoned by a Federal Court judge in Australia for allegedly uploading nine videos of the Bruce Lehrmann defamation trial to YouTube, which contravened the court’s prohibition on rebroadcasting. The YouTube account, named ‘Feminism Debunked,’ is notorious for publishing videos attacking women and feminism.

Defamation Trial in the Spotlight

Former Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann has been in a legal battle with Lisa Wilkinson and Network Ten over a controversial interview with Brittany Higgins. The interview led to allegations of rape against Lehrmann, which he claims were defamatory. The defamation case, which has now concluded, witnessed Lehrmann, Higgins, and Wilkinson among those giving evidence. Justice Michael Lee, presiding over the trial, has reserved his decision.

The YouTube Controversy

Throughout the trial, Logan allegedly uploaded videos of the court proceedings on his YouTube channel, despite a Federal Court prohibition order on rebroadcasting. The YouTube account, which has more than 3,500 subscribers, is known for its vehement criticism of women and feminism. Of the nine videos uploaded, only two remain accessible online.

Justice Lee’s Pursuit of Integrity

Justice Michael Lee played a significant role in this development by instructing Google to identify the individual responsible for the YouTube account. Logan has been ordered to appear in court in February to explain why he should not be held in contempt. This move underscores the commitment of the court to uphold privacy laws and maintain the integrity of court proceedings.