Young Tasmanians Find Success on Mainland: A Study Reveals

Recent research has highlighted a significant trend among young Tasmanians: those who migrate to the Australian mainland for work and education opportunities tend to achieve better life outcomes than those who stay in Tasmania. A comprehensive analysis of the 2021 census data, focusing on individuals aged 20 to 29, revealed that the migrants were more likely to attain higher education, secure high-skilled jobs, and be better utilized in the labor market. Specifically, 34% of the young Tasmanians who migrated held a bachelor’s degree or higher, in stark contrast to the 17% of those who remained. Furthermore, among degree holders in Tasmania, 61% were either overqualified for their jobs or unemployed, compared to 39% among their mainland-based counterparts.

A Tale of Two Young Tasmanians

Among the young individuals who embody this trend are Georgia Whitehead and Harry Gunaseelan. Whitehead, after struggling to find suitable employment in Tasmania, relocated to Victoria. There, she found success in the public service sector and returned to Tasmania with improved job prospects. Gunaseelan, on the other hand, pursued a career in prosthetics, a field unavailable for study in Tasmania. This necessitated a move to Melbourne for his education, and he now works in Queensland.

University and Government Initiatives

The University of Tasmania has recognized the need for a broader range of degree offerings and has started expanding its health degree programs. However, the dearth of early career job opportunities in Tasmania remains a significant challenge. The Tasmanian government, acknowledging the issue, is in the process of developing a youth jobs strategy to support young Tasmanians in securing employment without feeling compelled to leave the state. The strategy will address issues such as transport, mental health, housing insecurity, and the cost of living, aiming to ease the transition from school to work or further education.

The Demographic Challenge

This trend of youth migration has resulted in a net interstate migration loss for Tasmania, with 780 individuals aged 20 to 29 leaving in 2022 alone. Workforce demographer Lisa Denny, who conducted the research, underscores the urgent need for strategic government action. This is particularly true given Tasmania’s ageing population, which accentuates the importance of retaining young talent within the state.