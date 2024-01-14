en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Young Tasmanians Find Success on Mainland: A Study Reveals

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:36 pm EST
Young Tasmanians Find Success on Mainland: A Study Reveals

Recent research has highlighted a significant trend among young Tasmanians: those who migrate to the Australian mainland for work and education opportunities tend to achieve better life outcomes than those who stay in Tasmania. A comprehensive analysis of the 2021 census data, focusing on individuals aged 20 to 29, revealed that the migrants were more likely to attain higher education, secure high-skilled jobs, and be better utilized in the labor market. Specifically, 34% of the young Tasmanians who migrated held a bachelor’s degree or higher, in stark contrast to the 17% of those who remained. Furthermore, among degree holders in Tasmania, 61% were either overqualified for their jobs or unemployed, compared to 39% among their mainland-based counterparts.

A Tale of Two Young Tasmanians

Among the young individuals who embody this trend are Georgia Whitehead and Harry Gunaseelan. Whitehead, after struggling to find suitable employment in Tasmania, relocated to Victoria. There, she found success in the public service sector and returned to Tasmania with improved job prospects. Gunaseelan, on the other hand, pursued a career in prosthetics, a field unavailable for study in Tasmania. This necessitated a move to Melbourne for his education, and he now works in Queensland.

University and Government Initiatives

The University of Tasmania has recognized the need for a broader range of degree offerings and has started expanding its health degree programs. However, the dearth of early career job opportunities in Tasmania remains a significant challenge. The Tasmanian government, acknowledging the issue, is in the process of developing a youth jobs strategy to support young Tasmanians in securing employment without feeling compelled to leave the state. The strategy will address issues such as transport, mental health, housing insecurity, and the cost of living, aiming to ease the transition from school to work or further education.

The Demographic Challenge

This trend of youth migration has resulted in a net interstate migration loss for Tasmania, with 780 individuals aged 20 to 29 leaving in 2022 alone. Workforce demographer Lisa Denny, who conducted the research, underscores the urgent need for strategic government action. This is particularly true given Tasmania’s ageing population, which accentuates the importance of retaining young talent within the state.

0
Australia Education
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
4 mins ago
Uncertainty Surrounds Australian Cricket Selection Process
One of the most iconic cricketers of his generation, Australia’s David Warner, has called time on a Test career spanning 12 years and 112 matches. With 8,786 runs under his belt at an average of 44.60 and a strike rate of 70.20, Warner’s absence leaves a void at the top of the Australian batting order.
Uncertainty Surrounds Australian Cricket Selection Process
Haunted Oceania House Transforms into Spiritual Retreat
7 mins ago
Haunted Oceania House Transforms into Spiritual Retreat
Sarah Gigante's Stellar Performance Secures Win at Tour Down Under
9 mins ago
Sarah Gigante's Stellar Performance Secures Win at Tour Down Under
Danielle Laidley Backs West Coast Eagles for Comeback in the AFL
5 mins ago
Danielle Laidley Backs West Coast Eagles for Comeback in the AFL
CES 2024 Unveils AI-Powered AX Visio Binoculars by Marc Newson
6 mins ago
CES 2024 Unveils AI-Powered AX Visio Binoculars by Marc Newson
Brock Davies Reveals Emotional Struggles and Efforts to Reconnect with Children
6 mins ago
Brock Davies Reveals Emotional Struggles and Efforts to Reconnect with Children
Latest Headlines
World News
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress, Set to Join Shinde Sena: A Shift in Indian Political Landscape
1 min
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress, Set to Join Shinde Sena: A Shift in Indian Political Landscape
Jordynne Grace Reigns Supreme at TNA Hard To Kill 2024, ABC Retains Tag Team Titles
1 min
Jordynne Grace Reigns Supreme at TNA Hard To Kill 2024, ABC Retains Tag Team Titles
A Day in College Basketball: Game Scores from Across the US
2 mins
A Day in College Basketball: Game Scores from Across the US
Pakistan's Election Countdown: Manifestos, Resource Allocation, and Constitutional Challenges
2 mins
Pakistan's Election Countdown: Manifestos, Resource Allocation, and Constitutional Challenges
Madhya Pradesh Triumphs at Inaugural Beach Games 2024 in Diu
3 mins
Madhya Pradesh Triumphs at Inaugural Beach Games 2024 in Diu
Mogul Embassy to Defend Titles Against Bullet Club Gold on AEW Dynamite
3 mins
Mogul Embassy to Defend Titles Against Bullet Club Gold on AEW Dynamite
Malik Titus Triumphs Over Joey Dawejko in Atlantic City Boxing Event
3 mins
Malik Titus Triumphs Over Joey Dawejko in Atlantic City Boxing Event
Palestinian Soccer Team: A Debut Amidst Adversity
3 mins
Palestinian Soccer Team: A Debut Amidst Adversity
Ice Hockey Thriller: Home Team Stages Dramatic Comeback from 2-1 Deficit
3 mins
Ice Hockey Thriller: Home Team Stages Dramatic Comeback from 2-1 Deficit
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
6 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
22 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
22 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
35 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
39 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
44 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app