en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Young Surfer Khai Cowley’s Fatal Shark Attack Stirs South Australia

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:06 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 12:29 am EST
Young Surfer Khai Cowley’s Fatal Shark Attack Stirs South Australia

In a heart-wrenching incident off South Australia’s Yorke Peninsula, a 15-year-old surfer, Khai Cowley, succumbed to a fatal shark attack. The incident occurred around 1:30 pm on a Thursday at Ethel Beach in Innes National Park, approximately 300 kilometers south of Adelaide.

Heroic Rescue Attempt

Tim Philip, a fellow surfer, emerged as a hero in this tragic event. He risked his life responding to the desperate calls of Khai’s father. Despite the imminent danger from the circling four-meter-long shark, Philip attempted a daring rescue, retrieving Khai’s body and bringing him back to the shore. Unfortunately, Khai was already unconscious and could not survive the attack.

(Read Also: Australian Court Slashes Legal Fees in Aveo Group Class Action)

A Community in Mourning

The local community and the Micro Groms Junior Surf Club, where Khai had been a member since 2016, are in deep sorrow. They paid tribute to Khai, remembering him as a talented surfer and a well-respected individual, adored by many. This tragic incident has led to an outpouring of condolences, emotional tributes, and support for Khai’s family. Over $10,000 has been raised via a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral costs.

(Read Also: Australia Warns Against Illegal Fireworks on New Year’s Eve: Safety Risks and Penalties)

Unexplained Surge in Shark Attacks

This incident marked the third fatal shark attack in South Australia this year, stirring concern and alarm among the local population and authorities. The premier of South Australia expressed deep concern over the surge in shark attacks, with 11 fatalities occurring in the state’s waters since 2000. Shark expert Andrew Fox finds the increase in shark attacks, including two non-fatal ones this year, difficult to explain, indicating a complex issue that needs thorough investigation.

Read More 

0
Accidents Australia Wildlife
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Christmas Day Tragedy: Msimango Family Loses Seven to Ladysmith Floods

By Mazhar Abbas

La Libertad Police Sergeant Found Dead: A Blow to Local Security

By BNN Correspondents

Holiday Road Toll Rises to 12: Second Fatality in State Highway 29 Crash

By Mazhar Abbas

Tourists Rescued from Deadly Rip Current at Birubi Beach, NSW

By Geeta Pillai

Kayaker Rescued in Tasman Bay: Personal Locator Beacon Plays Crucial R ...
@Accidents · 17 mins
Kayaker Rescued in Tasman Bay: Personal Locator Beacon Plays Crucial R ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Road Accident in Brabham: 61-Year-Old Woman Dies, Police Seek Witnesses

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Road Accident in Brabham: 61-Year-Old Woman Dies, Police Seek Witnesses
Fire Aboard Genius Star XI: Lithium-Ion Cargo Vessel Continues to Burn

By Rafia Tasleem

Fire Aboard Genius Star XI: Lithium-Ion Cargo Vessel Continues to Burn
Cork City Awakens to Second Fire in 24 Hours: Three Hospitalized

By BNN Correspondents

Cork City Awakens to Second Fire in 24 Hours: Three Hospitalized
Motorcyclist Gravely Injured in Wiley Park Accident

By Geeta Pillai

Motorcyclist Gravely Injured in Wiley Park Accident
Latest Headlines
World News
Palestinian Detainees Allege Severe Torture by Israeli Forces in Gaza
55 seconds
Palestinian Detainees Allege Severe Torture by Israeli Forces in Gaza
Gabbard Criticizes Disqualification of Trump, Warns of Threat to Democracy
2 mins
Gabbard Criticizes Disqualification of Trump, Warns of Threat to Democracy
Politician Accused of Fraud on YouTube: An Examination of Politics in the Digital Age
5 mins
Politician Accused of Fraud on YouTube: An Examination of Politics in the Digital Age
Trump Criticizes Biden's Cognitive Abilities, Faces Legal Challenges for 2024 Election
7 mins
Trump Criticizes Biden's Cognitive Abilities, Faces Legal Challenges for 2024 Election
Nikki Haley Could Win New Hampshire GOP Primary, Says State's GOP Chairman
8 mins
Nikki Haley Could Win New Hampshire GOP Primary, Says State's GOP Chairman
House Freedom Caucus Challenges Government Spending Amid Soaring National Debt
9 mins
House Freedom Caucus Challenges Government Spending Amid Soaring National Debt
Alexander Zverev Prioritizes Defending Olympic Gold at Paris 2024, Eyes Grand Slam Success
10 mins
Alexander Zverev Prioritizes Defending Olympic Gold at Paris 2024, Eyes Grand Slam Success
Smriti Irani Takes Swift Action on Unpaid Salaries of Retired Teachers in Amethi
10 mins
Smriti Irani Takes Swift Action on Unpaid Salaries of Retired Teachers in Amethi
China's Strategy Amidst Global Political Uncertainties: A Focus on Self-Reliance and Domestic Innovation
11 mins
China's Strategy Amidst Global Political Uncertainties: A Focus on Self-Reliance and Domestic Innovation
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
2 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
2 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
3 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
3 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
3 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
3 hours
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
6 hours
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
2023: A Year of Notable Achievements in Global Sports
7 hours
2023: A Year of Notable Achievements in Global Sports
2024: The Year of Global Population Surge
7 hours
2024: The Year of Global Population Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app