Young South Australian Girl Says Goodbye to Full-Body Cast After Three Years

Monique Jacobs, a seven-year-old girl from South Australia, has recently bid goodbye to the full-body Risser cast she had worn for three long years as part of her scoliosis treatment. The cast, which was replaced every three months to adjust to her growth, was a consequence of the surgery she had to undergo shortly after birth for congenital lobar emphysema.

The First of its Kind in South Australia

Monique's case was unique, as she was the first patient in South Australia to participate in this specialized program at the Women's and Children's Hospital (WCH) in Adelaide. Until then, children who required such treatment had to travel interstate, adding to the physical and emotional toll of their medical journeys. This pioneering initiative aimed to bring convenience and better outcomes for families grappling with similar health conditions.

Transitioning to a New Phase

With the cast now successfully removed, Monique has transitioned to a removable back brace. This brace, which she will continue to wear for 23 hours a day, is designed to support her spine as she grows. While it marks a significant step forward, the possibility of major surgery in the future still looms. Yet, the medical team at WCH remains hopeful that the brace will stave off the need for such an intrusive procedure.

The Simple Joys Await

For Monique and her family, the removal of the cast brings with it the anticipation of enjoying simple pleasures that were previously out of reach. Swimming and partaking in larger meals, activities often taken for granted, are now within sight. Despite the challenges that lie ahead, the prospect of a life less encumbered by medical constraints brings a glimmer of optimism. The program at WCH has since expanded, offering more children the chance to benefit from this life-changing service.