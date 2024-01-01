en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Young Lives Lost: Tragic Drowning Incident Shocks Perth on New Year’s Eve

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:08 am EST
Young Lives Lost: Tragic Drowning Incident Shocks Perth on New Year’s Eve

In a heartbreaking incident near Burswood that has left an indelible mark on the cusp of the new year, two young children—a six-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl—tragically lost their lives in Perth’s Swan River. The children, although from different families, knew each other and were found unresponsive in the river on New Year’s Eve. This tragic event unfolded just after 5 PM, casting a somber shadow over the year’s end.

A Frantic Attempt to Save Lives

Witnesses recount the horror and panic that ensued as the two children were found floating near Perth Stadium. Multiple bystanders and first responders leaped into action, desperately attempting to revive the young victims. Despite the concerted efforts of these good Samaritans and the medics who rushed them to Perth Children’s Hospital, the children’s lives could not be saved.

The Aftermath of Tragedy

The incident occurred near a children’s playground, a popular spot for families on New Year’s Eve. As the devastating news spread, the once festive atmosphere turned to one of profound shock and grief. At least one mother collapsed upon arriving at the scene, adding to the overwhelming anguish. The incident has prompted an extensive investigation, and a report is being prepared for the coroner.

Communities Come Together in Mourning

As the news of this tragic incident spread, communities across Perth have come together to mourn the loss of these young lives. The unimaginable heartbreak experienced by the families involved has resonated deeply with people far beyond the immediate community. Amidst the grief, there’s a shared sentiment of solidarity, a universal understanding of the pain that such a loss can cause.

This article is part of our subscription service, offering access to various content including true crime series, political commentary, sports, business news, and subscriber exclusive competitions and discounts. Our service promises regular updates and exclusive member benefits, such as discounts on movie tickets, dining, and attractions, and opportunities to win prizes through competitions.

0
Accidents Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Fires in Xinyu: A Stark Reminder Amid China's Festive Celebrations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Justice Sought for Injured Worker Struggling with Mounting Medical Bill

By Israel Ojoko

7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Japan: Fires, Destruction, and Ongoing Rescue Operations

By BNN Correspondents

Pedestrian Trapped Under Vehicle in Homebush West Crash

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Vehicle Plows into Crowd Near Madison Square G ...
@Accidents · 47 mins
New Year's Eve Tragedy: Vehicle Plows into Crowd Near Madison Square G ...
heart comment 0
Holiday Heroes: First Responders Rescue Family on Christmas Eve

By Geeta Pillai

Holiday Heroes: First Responders Rescue Family on Christmas Eve
A New Year’s Eve Tragedy and a Record-Breaking Property Deal

By BNN Correspondents

A New Year's Eve Tragedy and a Record-Breaking Property Deal
Fatal Car Accident in Nepalgunj, Banke Claims Two Lives

By BNN Correspondents

Fatal Car Accident in Nepalgunj, Banke Claims Two Lives
Tragedy at Swan River: Two Young Children Drown Near Burswood

By Geeta Pillai

Tragedy at Swan River: Two Young Children Drown Near Burswood
Latest Headlines
World News
RJD's Controversial Poster Stirs Political Unrest Ahead of 2024 Elections
42 seconds
RJD's Controversial Poster Stirs Political Unrest Ahead of 2024 Elections
South African Students Show Growing Interest in Teaching, Healthcare Careers
1 min
South African Students Show Growing Interest in Teaching, Healthcare Careers
Pope Francis Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Peace, Solidarity, and Hope
6 mins
Pope Francis Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Peace, Solidarity, and Hope
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Rings in 2024 with Fitness, Balance, and New Projects
11 mins
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Rings in 2024 with Fitness, Balance, and New Projects
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
17 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
18 mins
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
18 mins
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
18 mins
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
18 mins
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
17 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
31 mins
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
47 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
50 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
52 mins
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
53 mins
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
53 mins
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
1 hour
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
1 hour
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app