Young Hero in Geelong: Harry Wilson’s Quick Thinking Saves Father’s Life

In the bustling town of Geelong, a holiday outing turned into a life-saving mission for seven-year-old Harry Wilson. While enjoying a family visit to an arcade on November 7, Harry’s father, 44-year-old Nick Wilson, experienced a sudden medical emergency. Nick felt an alarming sensation of pins and needles coursing through his face, signaling the need for immediate medical attention.

Call to Triple Zero (000)

Despite being in an unfamiliar area, Nick mustered the strength to dial Triple Zero (000), Australia’s emergency helpline. However, incapacitated by his condition, he was unable to provide the crucial location details required for assistance. It was in this dire moment that Harry’s quick thinking and decisive action proved instrumental.

Harry’s Heroic Intervention

Relying on his keen observation and resourcefulness, Harry sprinted around the arcade, noting the names of nearby shops and streets. He relayed this information to the call taker, enabling the paramedics to swiftly locate and reach Nick. The emergency crew stabilized Nick’s condition and transported him safely to University Hospital Geelong.

An Impressionable School Visit

Harry’s commendable actions can be traced back to a school visit made by Ambulance Victoria paramedics just a month prior to the incident. During this visit, Paramedics Amy Brown and Gemma Pfeiffer imparted essential emergency response education. Their lessons clearly left a profound impact on young Harry, who recalled and applied this knowledge in his father’s hour of need.

In recognition of his exceptional bravery and presence of mind, Paramedic Amy Brown revisited Harry’s school to present him with a special certificate and an ambulance teddy. This gesture not only celebrated Harry’s heroism but also served as a powerful example for his peers.

Harry’s experience underscores the importance of educating young individuals about emergency response procedures. It emphasizes the significance of staying calm, calling Triple Zero (000), watching out for the ambulance, waving them down, and trusting that paramedics are there to help. Ambulance Victoria continues to provide invaluable educational resources for such scenarios on its website, thus equipping more children to act responsibly and decisively in emergencies.