en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Young Hero: How a Ten-Year-Old Boy Saved His Mother’s Life on Christmas Day

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:23 pm EST
Young Hero: How a Ten-Year-Old Boy Saved His Mother’s Life on Christmas Day

On a stormy Christmas Day in Queensland, an ordinary celebration turned into a harrowing rescue operation. Amidst the chaos, a young boy, barely ten years old, emerged as an unlikely hero. His decisive action and presence of mind would prove crucial in saving his mother from a perilous situation.

From Festivity to Fright

As the day’s celebrations were underway, a sudden turn of events startled the family. A tree, unable to withstand the violent storm, fell and trapped the mother in her car. Engulfed by rising floodwaters, her situation was dire. However, her young son, despite his tender age, responded with remarkable courage and wisdom.

A Lifesaver in the Making

The ten-year-old dialed emergency services promptly. He was the connective link between his endangered mother and the outside world. His account of the situation and the specific details he provided were instrumental in guiding the rescue team to the location.

Successful Rescue Amidst the Storm

The rescue operation was swift and efficient, thanks to the information relayed by the young boy. The mother was extracted from her car and taken to safety by emergency responders. In the face of a life-threatening situation, the boy’s bravery and quick thinking had indeed saved his mother’s life.

The incident serves as a potent reminder of the power of preparedness and the importance of teaching children how to respond in emergencies. It also underscores the indomitable spirit of humanity, especially when faced with challenging circumstances.

0
Accidents Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
11 mins ago
Noto Peninsula Earthquake: Prolonged Evacuation and its Consequences
The catastrophic earthquake that rocked the Noto Peninsula continues to test its resilient residents, with prolonged evacuation measures causing significant disruption. A ripple effect of challenges has been felt, with the most critical being the disruption of water supply, threatening the livelihood of the inhabitants and businesses alike. The Impact on Businesses and Residents Amongst
Noto Peninsula Earthquake: Prolonged Evacuation and its Consequences
Third Fatality Confirmed in Deliberate Vehicular Attack Outside Rochester Concert Venue
39 mins ago
Third Fatality Confirmed in Deliberate Vehicular Attack Outside Rochester Concert Venue
Arson Investigation Launched After Car Fire at Portland City Commissioner's Residence
39 mins ago
Arson Investigation Launched After Car Fire at Portland City Commissioner's Residence
Dancer Injured in Stage Accident during Sinulog Festival Rehearsal
22 mins ago
Dancer Injured in Stage Accident during Sinulog Festival Rehearsal
Morning Commute Turns Chaotic: Traffic Accident on Msida's Regional Road
26 mins ago
Morning Commute Turns Chaotic: Traffic Accident on Msida's Regional Road
Tragic Riprap Collapse in Liliw, Laguna: One Dead, Two Injured
32 mins ago
Tragic Riprap Collapse in Liliw, Laguna: One Dead, Two Injured
Latest Headlines
World News
A Glimpse into Samoa and Fiji: From Economic Developments to Political Scandals
42 seconds
A Glimpse into Samoa and Fiji: From Economic Developments to Political Scandals
Zambia's Political Landscape: Cornelius Mweetwa Warns of More 'Imingalato' in 2024
54 seconds
Zambia's Political Landscape: Cornelius Mweetwa Warns of More 'Imingalato' in 2024
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Blanka Škodová Defends Czech U18 Women's Hockey Team Amidst Criticism
5 mins
Blanka Škodová Defends Czech U18 Women's Hockey Team Amidst Criticism
326 Candidates to Battle in NPP Parliamentary Primaries: A Turning Point for Ghana's Political Landscape
7 mins
326 Candidates to Battle in NPP Parliamentary Primaries: A Turning Point for Ghana's Political Landscape
President Muizzu Endorses Aishath Azima Shakoor in Male' Mayoral By-Election
8 mins
President Muizzu Endorses Aishath Azima Shakoor in Male' Mayoral By-Election
Sinn Féin's Renewed Attempt to Reconvene Northern Ireland Assembly Amidst Strikes
8 mins
Sinn Féin's Renewed Attempt to Reconvene Northern Ireland Assembly Amidst Strikes
African Cup of Nations: A Celebration of Football and Culture Kicks Off in Cote D'Ivoire
8 mins
African Cup of Nations: A Celebration of Football and Culture Kicks Off in Cote D'Ivoire
John Mahama Pledges to Combat Corruption and Restore Confidence in Ghana's Governance
10 mins
John Mahama Pledges to Combat Corruption and Restore Confidence in Ghana's Governance
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
2 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
3 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
3 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
8 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
9 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
9 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app