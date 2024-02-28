Young Aboriginal Artist Bennell Collard Partners with Communicare to Promote Inclusion Through Art

In a significant move towards fostering inclusivity and cultural understanding, Communicare has partnered with 13-year-old Aboriginal artist Bennell Collard to feature his artwork, Baalap Kep Waankiny, across its services. This collaboration highlights the power of art in promoting mental health awareness and cultural dialogue within the Aboriginal community and beyond.

Embracing Cultural Expression to Foster Belonging

Bennell Collard, a talented young artist with deep roots in his Noongar culture, has created an artwork that speaks volumes about the importance of discussing mental health issues openly. Titled Baalap Kep Waankiny, which translates to 'two people talking by the water', the piece symbolizes the significance of communication in healing and support. By displaying this artwork across its network, Communicare aims to enhance a sense of belonging among employees and clients while honoring the rich cultural heritage of Australia's First Nations peoples. This initiative aligns with Communicare's Reconciliation Action Plan, showcasing a commitment to inclusivity and cultural respect.

A Collaboration Rooted in Cultural Healing

Bennell, alongside his father Rohan, is part of Dooga Waalitj Healing, an Aboriginal-owned business specializing in cultural healing services. This collaboration between Bennell and Communicare not only brings his artwork to a wider audience but also underscores the importance of integrating Aboriginal culture and perspectives into broader societal frameworks. Melissa Perry, Communicare's Chief Executive, and Alira Kelly, Director of Aboriginal Strategy and Capacity Building, both commend the artwork for its reflection of the organization's dedication to creating a culture of inclusivity and respect towards Australia's First Nations peoples.

Art as a Medium for Reconciliation and Understanding

The partnership between Bennell Collard and Communicare serves as a beacon of hope for fostering dialogue and understanding through art. By embracing the cultural expressions of young Aboriginal artists like Bennell, organizations can play a pivotal role in bridging gaps and promoting diversity. This initiative not only highlights Bennell's remarkable talent and cultural heritage but also sets a precedent for how art can contribute to reconciliation and cultural understanding. As this artwork is embedded across Communicare, it becomes a symbol of the ongoing journey towards inclusivity and respect for all cultures.

Through this collaboration, Bennell Collard and Communicare demonstrate the transformative power of art in creating meaningful connections and fostering a deeper appreciation for Australia's rich Aboriginal heritage. This initiative marks a significant step forward in the journey towards reconciliation, offering a shining example of how art can unite communities and promote a culture of inclusivity and respect.