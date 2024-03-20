Yoga-Prepped Heist: Woman Stretches Before Melbourne Bakery Burglary

In an unusual incident in Melbourne, a woman was captured on CCTV performing a yoga routine before breaking into Phillippa's Bakery, leading to theft and burglary charges. The event, occurring in the early hours, has sparked both concern and bemusement among the local community and online viewers.

Advertisment

Pre-Break-In Stretch: A New Burglary Ritual?

Before the theft, the unnamed woman, adorned in a black leather jacket, ripped jeans, and shoes, engaged in a two-minute stretch outside the bakery. Her yoga session included poses such as the bridge and side plank, indicating a bizarre preparation for the crime ahead. Upon completing her routine, she proceeded to enter the bakery, where she stole an almond croissant, cleaning products, and bakers' shoes. The incident, caught in full view of the bakery's security cameras, has led to her being charged with theft, burglary, and going equipped to steal.

Bakery's Response and Public Reaction

Advertisment

Phillippa's Bakery, victim to this unconventional burglary, took to Instagram to express their surprise and bemusement at the pre-theft yoga session. The bakery humorously noted the thief's apparent need for flexibility before committing the crime, with the stolen croissants being too tempting for the 'flexible burglar.' The public reaction has been a mix of amusement and disbelief, with many expressing astonishment at the lengths individuals will go to commit a crime. The bakery has, however, assured the public of their continued commitment to security and quality service despite the incident.

Legal Proceedings and Community Reflection

The woman, released on bail, is scheduled to appear in Melbourne Magistrates' Court on 22 May. This case has prompted discussions on security measures, mental health, and the motives behind such an unorthodox approach to burglary. Community members and online commentators alike are left pondering the significance of this event, questioning what it reveals about crime and preparation in today's society.

This peculiar blend of crime and health consciousness serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of human behavior. As the community awaits the court proceedings, many are left to wonder if this incident will inspire a reevaluation of security protocols or simply become a curious footnote in Melbourne's crime history.