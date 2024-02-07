Yhonnie Scarce's 'The Light of Day': A Powerful Reflection on Nuclear Colonialism and Aboriginal Trauma

Kit Messham-Muir, professor at Curtin University and Lead Chief Investigator for the 'Art of Peace' ARC Linkage project, has recently announced a collaboration with multiple institutions, including the Art Gallery of Western Australia (AGWA) and National Trust NSW. However, it's important to clarify that he is not involved in the curation or exhibition of 'The Light of Day' at AGWA, a significant survey of works by the Kokatha and Nukunu artist, Yhonnie Scarce.

Glass Art Reflecting Nuclear Colonialism and Aboriginal Trauma

Yhonnie Scarce's exhibition showcases her unique approach to glass art, with themes reflecting on nuclear colonialism and Aboriginal trauma. Notable works in her collection include 'Thunder Raining Poison,' 'Glass Bomb' works, 'Fallout Babies,' and 'Hollowing Earth.' These pieces are powerful testaments to the artist's ability to use art to shed light on dark and often overlooked aspects of history.

A Sensitive Exploration of Death and Colonial Abuse

The exhibition is sensitive to the themes of death and colonial abuse. Works such as 'Remember Royalty' and 'Dinah' focus on restoring dignity to Scarce's ancestors, a poignant and significant theme that resonates deeply with many viewers. 'Remember Royalty' has garnered international acclaim and was acquired by the renowned Tate Modern in 2022.

'Art of Peace' Project

Meanwhile, the 'Art of Peace' project, under the leadership of Professor Messham-Muir, is funded by the Australian Research Council. The project is set to investigate the role of visual art in peacekeeping and reconciliation, presenting an exciting and innovative approach to these critical global issues.

As we delve into these powerful exhibitions and projects, we must also caution Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers about the potentially distressing historical references contained within.