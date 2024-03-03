Yellow Rock to Yellow Rock Ridge: Name Change Approved to End Suburb Confusion

The Geographical Names Board of NSW (GNB) has taken a significant step forward by approving the proposal to rename the suburb of Yellow Rock to Yellow Rock Ridge. This decision, set to take effect from 1 March 2024, comes after extensive community consultation led by Kiama and Shellharbour Councils in early 2023. The move aims to eliminate the confusion caused by the duplication of the suburb name with another Yellow Rock in the Blue Mountains.

Community Consultation Drives Change

Throughout the consultation process, evidence surfaced that residents of Yellow Rock faced considerable difficulties due to the name's duplication, with a majority voicing support for a change. The GNB, before finalizing the decision, also sought opinions from the community, reinforcing the idea that local place names should mirror the character and history of their areas. Geographical Names Board Chair Narelle Underwood emphasized the importance of names reflecting local identity and history, noting strong resident backing for the transition to Yellow Rock Ridge.

Implementing the Renaming

With the approval process complete, the councils involved will begin the task of updating all relevant records and notifying affected residents directly. The change requires a coordinated effort with various agencies, including Australia Post, the Valuer Generals Office, Telstra, Integral Energy, Sydney Water, the Australian Electoral Commission, the Australian Bureau of Statistics, and Spatial Services NSW, to ensure a smooth transition. This comprehensive notification process guarantees that the renaming will be woven seamlessly into the fabric of the community's daily life.

Reflections on the Name Change

The renaming of Yellow Rock to Yellow Rock Ridge symbolizes more than just a change on the map. It represents a community-driven approach to addressing practical issues, reinforcing the bond between residents and their local environment. As this new chapter begins, Yellow Rock Ridge stands as a testament to the power of community action and the importance of place names in reflecting local heritage and identity.