Year in Review: Australian Influencers’ Unforgettable Blunders of 2023

As the clock ticks towards the end of 2023, it seems fitting to look back at the year in review, particularly some of the mishaps that beset Australian social media influencers. In a world where clicks and likes translate into fame and fortune, one misstep can send shockwaves across the digital sphere. This year, the blunders ranged from the hilarious to the cringeworthy, and the influencers at the center of them include everyone from a former reality TV star to a fitness guru.

From Luxury to Liability: Skye Wheatley’s Bin Night Hack

In an attempt to share a ‘bin night hack’ video, former Big Brother star Skye Wheatley ended up doing more than just turning heads. Her $120,000 Mercedes Benz bore the brunt of her misadventure when a hand-held bin collided with the luxury vehicle, leaving a conspicuous dent. Wheatley, who was filming herself while driving onto her driveway, later expressed remorse over her costly mistake, vowing to steer clear of luxury cars in the future.

Sophie Guidolin’s Privacy Breach

Staying fit and sharing wellness tips is Sophie Guidolin’s forte. However, the fitness influencer found herself in the midst of a social media storm when she inadvertently shared personal details of a job applicant on her Instagram account. The blunder was swiftly highlighted by the Instagram watchdog, Dutch Minty, prompting a flurry of criticism towards Guidolin.

Costeen Hatzi’s Sponsored Post Mishap

Costeen Hatzi, the girlfriend of tennis star Nick Kyrgios, also found herself in a spot of bother this year. In a sponsored Instagram post for Chemist Warehouse, Hatzi inadvertently included private instructions from a brand manager. The gaffe, once it was spotted, raised eyebrows and generated chuckles across the social media community.

Rebecca Judd’s Outfit Showcase Interruption

When your work involves showcasing outfits, an interruption can throw off your game. That’s exactly what happened to AFL WAG and TV presenter Rebecca Judd during a mirror selfie at her Melbourne mansion. A surprise appearance by her young son in the middle of her outfit showcase left her followers amused and reminded everyone that influencers, too, juggle work and family life.

Awards Night Awkwardness: Sopha Dopha and Suzan Mutesi

Meanwhile, influencer Sopha Dopha (Sophia Begg) created an awkward moment at the 2023 TikTok Awards. During a conversation with TV presenter Tony Armstrong, Dopha mistakenly accused him of flirting with her, leaving the audience both shocked and amused. On the other hand, Sydney-based influencer Suzan Mutesi had a rather embarrassing moment at the Australian Fashion Week when her car battery died, leaving her stranded, much to the bemusement of onlookers.

These blunders, while they may have caused momentary discomfort for the influencers involved, serve as a reminder that even in the carefully curated world of social media, reality has a way of making its presence felt. As we bid adieu to 2023, one can only wonder what 2024 will bring for our social media stars.