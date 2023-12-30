en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Year in Review: Australian Influencers’ Unforgettable Blunders of 2023

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:31 pm EST
Year in Review: Australian Influencers’ Unforgettable Blunders of 2023

As the clock ticks towards the end of 2023, it seems fitting to look back at the year in review, particularly some of the mishaps that beset Australian social media influencers. In a world where clicks and likes translate into fame and fortune, one misstep can send shockwaves across the digital sphere. This year, the blunders ranged from the hilarious to the cringeworthy, and the influencers at the center of them include everyone from a former reality TV star to a fitness guru.

From Luxury to Liability: Skye Wheatley’s Bin Night Hack

In an attempt to share a ‘bin night hack’ video, former Big Brother star Skye Wheatley ended up doing more than just turning heads. Her $120,000 Mercedes Benz bore the brunt of her misadventure when a hand-held bin collided with the luxury vehicle, leaving a conspicuous dent. Wheatley, who was filming herself while driving onto her driveway, later expressed remorse over her costly mistake, vowing to steer clear of luxury cars in the future.

Sophie Guidolin’s Privacy Breach

Staying fit and sharing wellness tips is Sophie Guidolin’s forte. However, the fitness influencer found herself in the midst of a social media storm when she inadvertently shared personal details of a job applicant on her Instagram account. The blunder was swiftly highlighted by the Instagram watchdog, Dutch Minty, prompting a flurry of criticism towards Guidolin.

Costeen Hatzi’s Sponsored Post Mishap

Costeen Hatzi, the girlfriend of tennis star Nick Kyrgios, also found herself in a spot of bother this year. In a sponsored Instagram post for Chemist Warehouse, Hatzi inadvertently included private instructions from a brand manager. The gaffe, once it was spotted, raised eyebrows and generated chuckles across the social media community.

Rebecca Judd’s Outfit Showcase Interruption

When your work involves showcasing outfits, an interruption can throw off your game. That’s exactly what happened to AFL WAG and TV presenter Rebecca Judd during a mirror selfie at her Melbourne mansion. A surprise appearance by her young son in the middle of her outfit showcase left her followers amused and reminded everyone that influencers, too, juggle work and family life.

Awards Night Awkwardness: Sopha Dopha and Suzan Mutesi

Meanwhile, influencer Sopha Dopha (Sophia Begg) created an awkward moment at the 2023 TikTok Awards. During a conversation with TV presenter Tony Armstrong, Dopha mistakenly accused him of flirting with her, leaving the audience both shocked and amused. On the other hand, Sydney-based influencer Suzan Mutesi had a rather embarrassing moment at the Australian Fashion Week when her car battery died, leaving her stranded, much to the bemusement of onlookers.

These blunders, while they may have caused momentary discomfort for the influencers involved, serve as a reminder that even in the carefully curated world of social media, reality has a way of making its presence felt. As we bid adieu to 2023, one can only wonder what 2024 will bring for our social media stars.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Stranger Danger: Viral Incidents Underscore Need for Child Safety Education

By Geeta Pillai

Carrie Bickmore: The Australian Icon Challenging Ageism and Sexism

By Geeta Pillai

The Silent Crisis: Chronic Illness and Healthcare Costs in Australia

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Echoes with Pro-Palestine Solidarity for 11th Consecutive Weekend

By Geeta Pillai

Victoria's Health Services Strained by Surge in WorkCover Premiums ...
@Australia · 35 mins
Victoria's Health Services Strained by Surge in WorkCover Premiums ...
heart comment 0
Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja: Pillars of Australian Cricket in 2023

By Salman Khan

Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja: Pillars of Australian Cricket in 2023
The Pill: Australia’s Preferred Contraceptive Despite Growing Global Concerns

By Geeta Pillai

The Pill: Australia's Preferred Contraceptive Despite Growing Global Concerns
Australia’s Political Landscape Shifts: Aboriginal Voice to Parliament Rejected

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Political Landscape Shifts: Aboriginal Voice to Parliament Rejected
Victoria Road Toll Surges in 2023: A Call for Stricter Enforcement and Safety Measures

By Geeta Pillai

Victoria Road Toll Surges in 2023: A Call for Stricter Enforcement and Safety Measures
Latest Headlines
World News
Dolphins vs Ravens: A High-Stakes Duel with Playoff Implications
1 min
Dolphins vs Ravens: A High-Stakes Duel with Playoff Implications
Dangerous Diet Pills Sold on Social Media Pose Serious Health Risks
2 mins
Dangerous Diet Pills Sold on Social Media Pose Serious Health Risks
Rumble: A Free Speech Platform or a Hotbed for Extremist Content?
4 mins
Rumble: A Free Speech Platform or a Hotbed for Extremist Content?
A Speculative Overview of UK's Political Landscape: General Election Looming in 2024?
4 mins
A Speculative Overview of UK's Political Landscape: General Election Looming in 2024?
Navigating Infection Control in Jordan's Hospitals: Challenges and Solutions
5 mins
Navigating Infection Control in Jordan's Hospitals: Challenges and Solutions
Ozempic: A Diabetes Drug in the Spotlight for Off-Label Weight Loss
6 mins
Ozempic: A Diabetes Drug in the Spotlight for Off-Label Weight Loss
London Knights Triumph Over Sarnia Sting Amid Controversy - McCue Suspended
6 mins
London Knights Triumph Over Sarnia Sting Amid Controversy - McCue Suspended
Urgent Call to Halt Government Funding to Inter Faith Network Amid Controversy
6 mins
Urgent Call to Halt Government Funding to Inter Faith Network Amid Controversy
JD McDonagh's Absence from WWE Event Spotlights Travel Paperwork Challenges
6 mins
JD McDonagh's Absence from WWE Event Spotlights Travel Paperwork Challenges
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
3 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
4 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
6 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
7 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
9 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
9 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
9 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
9 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
9 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app