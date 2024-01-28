Yazidi Woman Provides Crucial Translation Service to Community in Wagga Wagga

On the streets of Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, the second-largest Yazidi community in Australia finds solace in the tireless work of 26-year-old Shelan Khodedah. Shelan, a Yazidi woman herself, offers an indispensable service to around 2,000 of her community members—free translation services. From deciphering case worker interactions and health appointments to understanding visa requirements and bills, she bridges the linguistic gap that can often stifle the migrant experience.

Unsung Heroes of Multicultural Communities

Shelan's role extends beyond her official duties as a disabilities support worker and a receptionist at the multicultural council. She is often approached on the streets, and her phone rings at all hours with calls for help. Her story echoes the experiences of countless migrants and refugees who become the default translators in their communities in the face of insufficient government services.

Organizations like Refugee Australia spotlight the crucial role bilingual individuals like Shelan play in supporting their communities. Yet, this significant work often remains in the shadows, unacknowledged by official entities. Deena Yako, the director of Refugee Australia, who migrated from Iraq, is all too familiar with the weight of these unheralded responsibilities.

Migrants Leveraging Language Skills

In Melbourne, Lizzy Kuoth, a Sudanese migrant, harnesses her language skills to serve as a community advocate and bail assessor. Like Shelan, she stands as a testament to the resilience and dedication of migrants who use their linguistic capabilities to uplift their communities.

Shelan's commitment to her community was kindled by her challenges as a newcomer to Australia seven years ago. The wish for someone to interpret for her then now manifests in her relentless efforts to ease the journey for others. As she grew fluent in English, her sense of pride in her work deepened.

One of her most poignant translation projects involved the biography of Hayam Mihi, a fellow Yazidi woman who endured the horror of being kidnapped and held as a sex slave by ISIS. This emotionally charged task was not just about translating words, but also about empathizing with Hayam's traumatic experiences. Through her work, Shelan aims to raise global awareness of the Yazidi community's trials and to facilitate healing through the power of shared stories.