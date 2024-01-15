en English
Australia

Xanadu Mines Ltd Schedules Extraordinary General Meeting for Shareholder Resolutions Approval

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
Xanadu Mines Ltd, a dual-listed company on both the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker XAM, has announced the scheduling of an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on February 6, 2024. The meeting is set to kick off at 11:00 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) at the Victoria Hotel, located at 215 Little Collins Street in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

The Purpose of the Meeting

The purpose of the EGM, as stated in a press release dated November 20, 2023, is to seek shareholder approval for two resolutions. However, the specific nature of the resolutions is not disclosed in the announcement. According to the release, materials related to the meeting have been dispatched to shareholders of record and are also publicly accessible on the official website of Xanadu Mines Ltd and its SEDAR profile, the electronic filing system for Canadian public companies.

Resolutions to Be Ratified

The company’s announcement reveals that the resolutions involve the ratification of a prior issue of new shares and the issuance of new shares to a participant. Detailed information about these resolutions is expected to be outlined in the materials sent to the shareholders and available online.

Public Access to Meeting Materials

Transparency is being maintained by the company as they have made the materials for the Meeting accessible for public review on the Company’s official website and the SEDAR profile. This move ensures that the interested parties have the opportunity to understand the resolutions to be ratified and the direction the company is taking.

Australia Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

