World’s Largest Solar and Battery Project to be Dismantled

In a significant turn of events, the DeGrussa solar and battery project in Western Australia, once celebrated as the world’s largest, is slated for dismantlement in 2024 after a mere seven years of operation. The grand-scale project, initially designed to last for 25 years, was partly funded by federal taxpayers.

Early Demise Due to Depleted Resources

The primary energy consumer, the DeGrussa copper mine, has exhausted its resources, triggering an early closure for the solar farm. The 20-hectare site, boasting over 34,000 solar panels, was the recipient of nearly half of its $43 million construction costs from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), along with a $15 million concessional loan.

Innovation and Environmental Benefits

The project was lauded for its innovative approach and environmental benefits, significantly reducing diesel consumption and cutting emissions for the mine’s operations. However, the mine’s closure has left no consumers in the remote region to use the energy produced. This has led to the decommissioning process, spearheaded by the French company, Neoen, which owns the farm.

ARENA’s Defense and Future Plans

ARENA continues to defend the investment, emphasizing the project’s role in showcasing the potential of renewable energy in off-grid mining operations, influencing the development of more solar projects in the industry without the necessity of grants. Despite the farm’s premature end, Neoen is hopeful about repurposing the still-functional solar panels and other components.

However, the financial return on the project has faced scrutiny. The cost to taxpayers per tonne of greenhouse gas emissions dodged was substantially higher than the market price for Australian carbon credit units. The overall financial legacy of the project, based on disclosed revenues and dividends, does not present an impressive picture.