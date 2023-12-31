World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

The arrival of 2024 was welcomed with grandeur and celebration around the world. Australians and New Zealanders were among the first to greet the New Year with remarkable fireworks displays. In Auckland, New Zealand, the Sky Tower, the nation’s tallest structure, was aglow with pyrotechnics at the stroke of midnight, marking the end of a rain-drenched day. Shortly thereafter, the renowned Sydney Harbor Bridge in Australia was at the heart of a significant fireworks and light show.

Sydney Harbor: A Global Spectacle

The event at Sydney Harbor is not just a local favorite. According to city authorities, the spectacle draws an annual global viewership of approximately 425 million people. The show witnessed the presence of over one million spectators, roughly a fifth of Sydney’s population, congregated along the harbor. Amid the backdrop of recent pro-Palestinian protests and concerns of heightened security globally, an extensive police force was deployed to ensure safety.

New York Prepares for Festivities

Moving westward, in New York, Times Square was all set for the annual New Year’s Eve celebration. City officials, including Mayor Eric Adams, confirmed no specific threats and anticipated a full return to pre-COVID attendance levels. The event promised performances by prominent artists such as Flo Rida, Megan Thee Stallion, and LL Cool J, and televised appearances by celebrities like Cardi B. In light of potential protests connected to the Israel-Hamas conflict, the security perimeter was expanded.

France Boosts Security Amid ‘High Terrorist Threat’

Across the Atlantic, France heightened security for New Year’s Eve, deploying 90,000 law enforcement officers, including 6,000 in Paris. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin underscored a ‘very high terrorist threat’ connected to the situation in Israel and Palestine. Marking a first, police were authorized to use drones as part of their security measures.

Pakistan Stands in Solidarity with Palestinians

Amid the global festivities, Pakistan took a different stance. The government banned all New Year’s Eve celebrations in a show of solidarity with Palestinians. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar urged the nation to embrace the new year with simplicity and expressed sorrow over the conflict in Gaza.