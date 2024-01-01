en English
World Ushers in 2024: A Return to Grand Celebrations

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:33 am EST
World Ushers in 2024: A Return to Grand Celebrations

As the world bid adieu to 2023 and welcomed 2024, the skies above cities across the globe were ablaze with spectacular fireworks displays. This marked a significant departure from the restrained observances of the past due to COVID-19 restrictions, symbolizing a return to traditional festivities. From Sydney to New York, from Auckland to Paris, millions joined in the global celebration, their spirits undimmed by the challenges of the recent past.

The World Celebrates 2024

In the first moments of the new year, the world erupted in a symphony of light and color. In New Zealand and Australia, the year 2024 was greeted with grand firework displays. The iconic Big Ben in London heralded the arrival of the new year with its customary chimes at midnight, while the London Eye on the South Bank of the River Thames served as a backdrop for an impressive pyrotechnic spectacle.

In New York City, despite heightened security measures around the Times Square ball drop due to recent security concerns, the FBI assured there was no credible threat. Tens of thousands of people in Times Square welcomed the New Year with cheers, confetti, hugs, and kisses. Similarly, cities like Tokyo, Bangkok, Beijing, Istanbul, Mumbai, and Paris became sites of joyous celebration.

A Symbol of Resilience

The global observance of the new year’s arrival was not just a celebration, but also a testament to the human spirit’s resilience. Despite ongoing conflicts and a still-present pandemic, people came together to welcome 2024 with optimism and hope. The jubilant festivities, full-scale for the first time since the pandemic, represent a collective aspiration for a year of health, peace, and prosperity.

Australian Focus Beyond Festivities

Beyond the festive events, Australians are also focusing on cultural pursuits and interests. Guardian Australia features advice from Kim Ngo at Pepper and Murphy’s dog grooming salon in Marrickville on maintaining dog health, including tips on brushing, ear cleaning, and nail trimming. Additionally, as part of the Full Story podcast’s summer series, reporter Rafqa Touma seeks out Australia’s most beautiful bookstore, showcasing that life goes on, with interest in arts and culture remaining strong alongside the New Year celebrations.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

