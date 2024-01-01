en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

World Rings in 2024: A Tale of Fireworks, Festivities, and Reflections

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:05 am EST
World Rings in 2024: A Tale of Fireworks, Festivities, and Reflections

As the clock struck midnight across different time zones, the world welcomed 2024 with a blend of jubilation, optimism, and somber reflections. From the grandeur of Sydney’s Opera House to the iconic Times Square in New York, a wave of celebrations swept across the globe, marking the beginning of a new year.

Fireworks, Festivities, and a Dash of Frank Sinatra

Asia was the first to greet the New Year, with cities ringing in with an impressive show of fireworks and traditional ceremonies. Over a million people in Australia witnessed the mesmerizing display of pyrotechnics around Sydney’s Opera House, a spectacle that marked the arrival of the New Year a full 16 hours before New York. Thousands of miles away, the heart of the Big Apple – Times Square – pulsated with anticipation, culminating in the symbolic drop of a crystal ball and the stirring tune of ‘New York, New York’ by Frank Sinatra echoing through the streets, as the clock heralded the arrival of 2024.

Subdued Celebrations, Prayers, and Proposals

China, grappling with safety measures and pollution concerns, had a more restrained celebration, marked by President Xi Jinping’s address focusing on economic recovery and reunification with Taiwan. In stark contrast, Taiwan enjoyed an upbeat celebration with a grand fireworks display in Taipei. India and Japan saw an amalgamation of traditional gatherings and modern festivities, albeit tinged with concerns about air quality. In Russia, the New Year came with a subdued mood due to ongoing military actions in Ukraine, leading to the cancellation of traditional festivities in Moscow’s Red Square for the second consecutive year. Back in the Western Hemisphere, joyous revelers in Rio de Janeiro watched a spectacular show of fireworks light up the sky over Copacabana beach. Amidst all the celebrations, a couple from New Orleans found a perfect moment to get engaged in Times Square, adding a personal chapter to the global narrative of the New Year’s Eve.

0
Asia Australia Security
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Japan's West Coast Hit by 5-Meter Tsunami Waves After Series of Massive Earthquakes in Central Region

By Nitish Verma

Global Financial and Geopolitical Update: Congo's Policy Rate, India's Foreign Inflows, and Japan's Earthquake

By Muhammad Jawad

FDA Clears Mead Johnson, Indian Bonds Surge, Times Square Celebrates 2024, and Contrasting New Year's Speeches - Major Global News

By Momen Zellmi

Decoding the Yeti: A Blend of Biology and Psychology

By Israel Ojoko

X Corp's Role in Mitigating the Aftermath of Japan's 2024 Tsunami Eart ...
@Asia · 52 mins
X Corp's Role in Mitigating the Aftermath of Japan's 2024 Tsunami Eart ...
heart comment 0
Tokyo Tops Cost of Living Index Among Asia Pacific Financial Hubs

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Tokyo Tops Cost of Living Index Among Asia Pacific Financial Hubs
China’s Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region: A Beacon of Innovation and Green Growth

By Bijay Laxmi

China's Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region: A Beacon of Innovation and Green Growth
Combatting the Global Dengue Outbreak Amidst Heavy Rainfall

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Combatting the Global Dengue Outbreak Amidst Heavy Rainfall
4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Nepal, No Casualties Reported

By Nitish Verma

4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Nepal, No Casualties Reported
Latest Headlines
World News
Istanbul's 'Greater Palestine' March: A Resonating Stand for Palestine
20 seconds
Istanbul's 'Greater Palestine' March: A Resonating Stand for Palestine
Pope Francis Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Peace, Solidarity, and Hope
2 mins
Pope Francis Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Peace, Solidarity, and Hope
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Rings in 2024 with Fitness, Balance, and New Projects
7 mins
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Rings in 2024 with Fitness, Balance, and New Projects
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
14 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
14 mins
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
14 mins
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
15 mins
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
15 mins
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan's Reunification with China an 'Historical Inevitability'
16 mins
Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan's Reunification with China an 'Historical Inevitability'
Pope Francis Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Peace, Solidarity, and Hope
2 mins
Pope Francis Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Peace, Solidarity, and Hope
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
14 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
28 mins
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
43 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
46 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
48 mins
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
49 mins
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
49 mins
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
1 hour
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app