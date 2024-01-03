en English
Workforce Shortages Hit Gold Road Resources: A Sharp Drop in Production and Share Prices

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:07 pm EST
Workforce Shortages Hit Gold Road Resources: A Sharp Drop in Production and Share Prices

In a significant blow to Australian mining company Gold Road Resources, workforce shortages have disrupted operations at its flagship Gruyere mine, located in the north-east Goldfields. The disruption led to a disappointing December quarter production update for 2023, with the mine only yielding 74,653 ounces of gold, a stark drop from the 88,668 ounces reported in the previous September quarter.

Share Price Plummets Amid Production Concerns

The adverse production update sent ripples through the investor community, leading to a sharp decline in Gold Road Resources’ share price. The company’s shares fell nearly 2 percent, echoing a general downturn among other gold mining companies. This downturn has cast a shadow over the previously positive performance of the Gruyere mine and has instigated concerns among investors about the company’s future productivity and profitability.

Market Impact of the Setback

The Australian stock market responded to the news with a significant rise, with gains observed across most sectors, barring gold miners. The workforce issues at Gold Road Resources added to the existing woes of the gold mining sector, which saw a general decline of 2.1 percent in stock prices. The largest gold miner, Northern Star Resources, lost 2.8 percent, while Evolution Mining fell 2.6 percent.

Global Market Reactions and the Road Ahead

The impact of Gold Road Resources’ setback was not limited to the Australian market. The company’s share price also fell in the FTSE 100, declining 11.72 points to 0.2% at 7,721.52. As the global markets continue to react to the news, investors will be keenly watching how Gold Road Resources addresses its workforce issues and recovers its productivity at the Gruyere mine. The company’s future course of action will not only define its own profitability but also influence the dynamics of the global gold mining industry.

Australia Business
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

