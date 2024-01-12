Woolworths’ Warehouse Expansion Halted for Endangered Orchid: A Turning Point for Conservation Laws?

Woolworths’ ambitious $67 million warehouse expansion proposal in Warnervale, NSW, has been firmly denied by Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek, marking a decisive victory for conservation efforts in the area. The denial stems from the presence of a critically endangered species, the Wyong sun orchid (thelymitra adorata), on the proposed expansion site.

Threat to the Wyong Sun Orchid

The proposed expansion was poised to obliterate approximately 35% of the habitat of this rare orchid, potentially decimating around 500 plants. With less than 1500 individuals of the species believed to remain in existence, largely confined to a mere 10-square kilometre area on the Central Coast, such a loss could be catastrophic.

Pattern of Conservation Efforts

This decision mirrors a recent pattern of conservation-centric decisions by Plibersek, who had also recently rejected a wind farm project that threatened the RAMSAR wetlands. Despite the potential benefits – job creation and enhanced food variety for Woolworths’ customers – the proposed expansion was deemed ‘clearly unacceptable’ under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act (EPBC).

Implications for National Conservation Laws

The ruling underscores the broader questions about the efficacy of national conservation laws and the pressing need for stronger upfront protections for endangered species. Woolworths, who had previously faced environmental controversies over habitat destruction for a Gold Coast development, had offered to make a payment to a biodiversity trust fund as compensation for the environmental impact, but this was not enough to sway the decision.