en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Woolworths’ Warehouse Expansion Halted for Endangered Orchid: A Turning Point for Conservation Laws?

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:06 am EST
Woolworths’ Warehouse Expansion Halted for Endangered Orchid: A Turning Point for Conservation Laws?

Woolworths’ ambitious $67 million warehouse expansion proposal in Warnervale, NSW, has been firmly denied by Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek, marking a decisive victory for conservation efforts in the area. The denial stems from the presence of a critically endangered species, the Wyong sun orchid (thelymitra adorata), on the proposed expansion site.

Threat to the Wyong Sun Orchid

The proposed expansion was poised to obliterate approximately 35% of the habitat of this rare orchid, potentially decimating around 500 plants. With less than 1500 individuals of the species believed to remain in existence, largely confined to a mere 10-square kilometre area on the Central Coast, such a loss could be catastrophic.

Pattern of Conservation Efforts

This decision mirrors a recent pattern of conservation-centric decisions by Plibersek, who had also recently rejected a wind farm project that threatened the RAMSAR wetlands. Despite the potential benefits – job creation and enhanced food variety for Woolworths’ customers – the proposed expansion was deemed ‘clearly unacceptable’ under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act (EPBC).

Implications for National Conservation Laws

The ruling underscores the broader questions about the efficacy of national conservation laws and the pressing need for stronger upfront protections for endangered species. Woolworths, who had previously faced environmental controversies over habitat destruction for a Gold Coast development, had offered to make a payment to a biodiversity trust fund as compensation for the environmental impact, but this was not enough to sway the decision.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
5 mins ago
Garuda Indonesia Woos Qantas' Frequent Flyers with Free Status Match
Latest in the skies is that Indonesia’s national flag carrier, Garuda Indonesia, has rolled out a tactical maneuver to lure Qantas’ highest-value frequent flyers. A free status match to the upper echelons of its GarudaMiles loyalty program is on offer, valid until February 29. This proposition targets Qantas Gold and Platinum frequent flyers, offering them
Garuda Indonesia Woos Qantas' Frequent Flyers with Free Status Match
Alex de Minaur: Rising Star of Australian Tennis Enters World's Top 10
10 mins ago
Alex de Minaur: Rising Star of Australian Tennis Enters World's Top 10
Ashley Hart and Marco Utah Welcome First Child, Share Intimate At-Home Birth on Instagram
17 mins ago
Ashley Hart and Marco Utah Welcome First Child, Share Intimate At-Home Birth on Instagram
Unexpected Death of Australian Man in Bali Stirs Community
7 mins ago
Unexpected Death of Australian Man in Bali Stirs Community
Reality Star Apologizes for Quokka Interaction: A Wake-Up Call for Wildlife Regulations
7 mins ago
Reality Star Apologizes for Quokka Interaction: A Wake-Up Call for Wildlife Regulations
AFL Ignites Controversy by Omitting Player Weights from Publications
8 mins ago
AFL Ignites Controversy by Omitting Player Weights from Publications
Latest Headlines
World News
End of an Era: Carnell 'Cadillac' Williams Resigns from Auburn's Coaching Staff
2 mins
End of an Era: Carnell 'Cadillac' Williams Resigns from Auburn's Coaching Staff
UNC-Wilmington Triumphs Over Monmouth in a Display of Balanced Teamwork
2 mins
UNC-Wilmington Triumphs Over Monmouth in a Display of Balanced Teamwork
Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games: A Showcase of Talent and Tenacity
3 mins
Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games: A Showcase of Talent and Tenacity
College of Charleston Triumphs Over Elon in Competitive Basketball Matchup
3 mins
College of Charleston Triumphs Over Elon in Competitive Basketball Matchup
Charleston Triumphs Over Elon in Competitive Basketball Clash
3 mins
Charleston Triumphs Over Elon in Competitive Basketball Clash
Health Concerns As Vietnam's Communist Party Leader Misses Key Diplomatic Engagements
4 mins
Health Concerns As Vietnam's Communist Party Leader Misses Key Diplomatic Engagements
Thrilling Outcomes Unfold in High School Girls' Basketball Games Across Regions
4 mins
Thrilling Outcomes Unfold in High School Girls' Basketball Games Across Regions
FIU Triumphs Over New Mexico State in Collegiate Basketball Match
5 mins
FIU Triumphs Over New Mexico State in Collegiate Basketball Match
Ex-NBA Player Ryan Rollins Accused of Multiple Shoplifting Incidents
5 mins
Ex-NBA Player Ryan Rollins Accused of Multiple Shoplifting Incidents
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app