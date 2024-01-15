Woolworths Store Vandalized in Response to Australia Day Merchandise Decision

The Woolworths Metro Teneriffe on Commercial Road, a flagship store of the popular supermarket chain in Brisbane, was victim to an act of vandalism in the early morning hours, prior to the store’s opening. The vandalism was seemingly a reaction to Woolworths’ recent decision to cease the sale of specific Australia Day merchandise, a move that has stirred controversy and invited criticism from various quarters.

Details of the Incident

As day broke on Commercial Road, the Woolworths Metro Teneriffe bore the marks of a night of defiance. The store’s exterior was defaced with graffiti, which included profane language and phrases such as “5 days 26 Jan Aussie Oi Oi Woolies F*** U” and “Boycott Woolies”. Adding fuel to the fire, literally, a flare was placed under the store’s door, setting off the fire alarm.

The Response

Queensland Police and three crews from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were quick to respond to the scene. The authorities established a crime scene to investigate the incident further. Residents living in the apartments above the store were evacuated as a precautionary measure, ensuring no injuries were reported.

The Backdrop

The incident comes in the backdrop of Woolworths Group’s announcement to discontinue the sale of specific Australia Day merchandise, citing a decline in demand. This decision had prompted federal Opposition leader Peter Dutton to call for a boycott of Woolworths. Dutton’s office has been approached for additional comments on this latest development.

In response to the incident, Woolworths Group issued a statement expressing gratitude for the prompt reaction of the emergency services and stressed that there is no justification for vandalism. They also reiterated their commitment to serving their customers and the community, inspite of the recent adverse events.