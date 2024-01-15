en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Woolworths Store Vandalized in Response to Australia Day Merchandise Decision

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:07 pm EST
Woolworths Store Vandalized in Response to Australia Day Merchandise Decision

The Woolworths Metro Teneriffe on Commercial Road, a flagship store of the popular supermarket chain in Brisbane, was victim to an act of vandalism in the early morning hours, prior to the store’s opening. The vandalism was seemingly a reaction to Woolworths’ recent decision to cease the sale of specific Australia Day merchandise, a move that has stirred controversy and invited criticism from various quarters.

Details of the Incident

As day broke on Commercial Road, the Woolworths Metro Teneriffe bore the marks of a night of defiance. The store’s exterior was defaced with graffiti, which included profane language and phrases such as “5 days 26 Jan Aussie Oi Oi Woolies F*** U” and “Boycott Woolies”. Adding fuel to the fire, literally, a flare was placed under the store’s door, setting off the fire alarm.

The Response

Queensland Police and three crews from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were quick to respond to the scene. The authorities established a crime scene to investigate the incident further. Residents living in the apartments above the store were evacuated as a precautionary measure, ensuring no injuries were reported.

The Backdrop

The incident comes in the backdrop of Woolworths Group’s announcement to discontinue the sale of specific Australia Day merchandise, citing a decline in demand. This decision had prompted federal Opposition leader Peter Dutton to call for a boycott of Woolworths. Dutton’s office has been approached for additional comments on this latest development.

In response to the incident, Woolworths Group issued a statement expressing gratitude for the prompt reaction of the emergency services and stressed that there is no justification for vandalism. They also reiterated their commitment to serving their customers and the community, inspite of the recent adverse events.

0
Australia Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
49 seconds ago
Julian Cochran: Reshaping Adelaide's Music Scene with the North Adelaide Concert Hall
In a remarkable feat of passion and dedication, classical composer Julian Cochran has reshaped the musical vista of Adelaide. The city now boasts its very own North Adelaide Concert Hall, an architectural marvel nestled within the folds of an 1885 bluestone terrace house on Tynte Street. Completed in 2022, this concert hall is the culmination
Julian Cochran: Reshaping Adelaide's Music Scene with the North Adelaide Concert Hall
Tackling School Supply Costs: A Mother's Strategy
10 mins ago
Tackling School Supply Costs: A Mother's Strategy
White Cliff Minerals Acquires Radium Point Project, Sets Sights on Canadian Exploration
12 mins ago
White Cliff Minerals Acquires Radium Point Project, Sets Sights on Canadian Exploration
School Avoidance: A New Perspective from Travancore School's Rebecca Plunkett
7 mins ago
School Avoidance: A New Perspective from Travancore School's Rebecca Plunkett
Delta Goodrem's Unexpected Connection with Celebrity Scientologists
7 mins ago
Delta Goodrem's Unexpected Connection with Celebrity Scientologists
South Australia Seeks Public Input for Future of Arts and Culture Policy
10 mins ago
South Australia Seeks Public Input for Future of Arts and Culture Policy
Latest Headlines
World News
St. Peter's Triumphs over Manhattan in Recent College Basketball Match
13 seconds
St. Peter's Triumphs over Manhattan in Recent College Basketball Match
TISL Urges Sri Lankan Corruption Commission to Enhance Efforts; IMF Supports Tax, Anti-Corruption Reforms
13 seconds
TISL Urges Sri Lankan Corruption Commission to Enhance Efforts; IMF Supports Tax, Anti-Corruption Reforms
Karachi Protestors Demand Ceasefire in Gaza, Reflecting Global Call for Peace
20 seconds
Karachi Protestors Demand Ceasefire in Gaza, Reflecting Global Call for Peace
Real Lona FC Triumphs in LAKSH Season 5 Football Tournament Finale
36 seconds
Real Lona FC Triumphs in LAKSH Season 5 Football Tournament Finale
EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith: A Rising Star in Junior Tennis
37 seconds
EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith: A Rising Star in Junior Tennis
West Indies Under-19s Secure Victory Over New Zealand in Warm-Up Match
38 seconds
West Indies Under-19s Secure Victory Over New Zealand in Warm-Up Match
University of Washington Eyes Jedd Fisch as Next Head Football Coach
45 seconds
University of Washington Eyes Jedd Fisch as Next Head Football Coach
Utah's Mariyah Saldana Makes the U21 USA Team for World Deaf Basketball Championships
57 seconds
Utah's Mariyah Saldana Makes the U21 USA Team for World Deaf Basketball Championships
Palestine Action Activists Arrested Over Alleged Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange
1 min
Palestine Action Activists Arrested Over Alleged Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app