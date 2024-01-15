en English
Australia

Woolworths Store Vandalized Amidst Australia Day Merchandise Controversy

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
In the early hours of January 15, an act of deliberate damage rattled the calm of Teneriffe, Queensland, as police were called to a local business on Commercial Road. The trigger – a fire alarm at a Woolworths Metro Store, its exterior marred by defiant graffiti, and the remnants of a flare, its smoke hanging heavy in the air.

Incident Details

As per the police report, the incident occurred at approximately 5:10 am. Firefighters from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived promptly to extinguish the flare, averting a potential disaster. A crime scene was subsequently established, marking the birthplace of an investigation that is still very much alive and ongoing.

The Motive: A Political Controversy

The graffiti urged shoppers to ‘boycott Woolies’, a clear reference to Woolworths’ recent decision to discontinue the sale of Australia Day merchandise. The supermarket giant justified the move citing a decline in demand, a decision that has stirred the pot of political controversy. Critics, including some political figures, have called for a boycott of Woolworths, condemning the move as unpatriotic.

CCTV Footage and Public Assistance

The Queensland Police, in their quest for truth, have released CCTV footage from the business, capturing an individual who could potentially hold the key to this case. The police have appealed to the public for assistance, urging those with any information to step forward and contact Policelink or report to Crime Stoppers anonymously. The incident underscores the importance of community cooperation in resolving such incidents and safeguarding public safety.

A spokesperson for Woolworths expressed gratitude to the emergency services for their swift response. They also affirmed their commitment to continue liaising with Queensland Police throughout the course of the investigation. Even as the controversy continues to simmer, the supermarket chain maintains that there is ‘no reason for vandalism’, and the significance of Australia Day remains a topic of heated discussion.

Australia Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

