en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Woolworths Group Halts Sale of Australia Day Merchandise Amid Declining Demand

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:18 am EST
Woolworths Group Halts Sale of Australia Day Merchandise Amid Declining Demand

In a significant move reflecting changing consumer behavior and the evolving national discourse, Woolworths Group, a leading Australian retail corporation, has decided to cease selling Australia Day-themed merchandise in all its supermarket and BIG W stores across the country. The decision comes as a response to a ‘gradual decline’ in customer demand for such products, as well as the ‘broader discussion’ about the implications of the January 26 date.

A Shift in Consumer Demand

Woolworths Group’s announcement follows a noticeable decrease in consumer interest for Australia Day merchandise over the recent years. This diminished demand is indicative of the changing public sentiment towards the January 26 celebration, a date that is increasingly viewed as contentious by different sections of the community. The move also mirrors a similar decision by Kmart, another major retailer, which has ended the sale of its Australia Day products as well.

Respecting Community Sentiments

The decision by Woolworths Group to discontinue Australia Day-themed merchandise is not merely a business move, but a conscious effort to respect the diverse sentiments of the community. The January 26 date, which commemorates the arrival of the First Fleet in 1788, has sparked broader discussions about its significance and the historical events it represents, leading many to question the appropriateness of its celebration.

Australia Flags Still Available

Despite the discontinuation of Australia Day merchandise, the Woolworths Group has confirmed that Australian flags will continue to be available for purchase year-round in BIG W stores. This ensures that customers still have access to national symbols, irrespective of the decision to halt the sale of specific Australia Day products.

Woolworths Group’s decision to stop selling Australia Day merchandise underscores a significant shift in consumer behavior and the ongoing national conversation surrounding the Australia Day celebration. It remains to be seen how other retailers will respond to this changing landscape and whether they will follow suit in respecting the evolving sentiments of the Australian community.

0
Australia Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
23 mins ago
AFCA's COO Victim to Banking Scam: An Alarm for More Robust Customer Protection
Justin Untersteiner, the Chief Operating Officer of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA), recently went from overseeing financial disputes to becoming a statistic in one. Untersteiner fell victim to a banking scam, leading to a personal loss of $4,000, broken down into four unauthorized transactions of $1,000 each. As he revealed to ‘A Current Affair,’
AFCA's COO Victim to Banking Scam: An Alarm for More Robust Customer Protection
Man Hospitalized following Assault in Sydney's East: An Investigation Underway
30 mins ago
Man Hospitalized following Assault in Sydney's East: An Investigation Underway
How Love Alters the Brain: Australian Researchers Make Groundbreaking Discovery
33 mins ago
How Love Alters the Brain: Australian Researchers Make Groundbreaking Discovery
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
27 mins ago
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
Australia's Property Market in 2024: Expert Predictions and Insights
27 mins ago
Australia's Property Market in 2024: Expert Predictions and Insights
Radio Stars' Beach Day Amidst Rumors of Professional Rift
29 mins ago
Radio Stars' Beach Day Amidst Rumors of Professional Rift
Latest Headlines
World News
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
4 mins
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
11 mins
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
11 mins
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
11 mins
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
14 mins
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
20 mins
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
24 mins
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
25 mins
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
25 mins
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
28 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app