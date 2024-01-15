Woolworths Gifts Gamers with 10% Discount on Nintendo eShop Cards

In a move that brings good tidings to game enthusiasts and shoppers alike, Woolworths has announced a 10% discount on a variety of gift cards, including the much-sought-after Nintendo eShop cards. The sale will run from January 17th to January 23rd, marking a week of lucrative shopping for those eyeing purchases on the eShop.

Finding Value Amid Discounts

While the discount may not match the heftiness of last year’s 20% off, it nonetheless presents a valuable opportunity. The reduction extends to cover TCN Shop, TCN, Baby, TCN Teen, Cinema, and Good Food gift cards, offering a broad spectrum of savings for shoppers. This Woolworths promotion comes timely, coinciding with the launch of two new titles on the eShop: ‘Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’ and ‘Another Code: Recollection’. The lower price point on the gift cards could effectively soften the financial hit of these new additions for gamers.

Understanding The Deal

The deal applies to all denominations of gift cards, potentially leading to significant savings for those who plan their purchases strategically. This information has been provided by FreePoints, a trusted source for deal alerts. However, it’s critical to note that the offer extends to a limit of 10 cards per day per member and is only valid while stocks last. Furthermore, Everyday Rewards members can enjoy an extra 10% off in-store at Woolworths Supermarkets and Woolworths Metro.

Restrictions and Discussions

Despite the attractive offer, it comes with its fair share of restrictions. The additional discount offered to Everyday Rewards members is not applicable on certain products, including gift cards, liquor, and tobacco. Also, there have been discussions around the usage of these discounted gift cards at JB Hi Fi and other retailers, as well as limitations on using third-party gift cards to purchase other gift cards at JB Hi Fi. As always, it’s important for shoppers to read the fine print and understand the terms and conditions fully before making a purchase.

Woolworths, a beloved retail chain, continues to enhance its reputation for offering discounts and deals across a wide range of products. This latest gift card discount is yet another testament to the retailer’s commitment to delivering value to its customers.