Woolworths Faces Backlash for Not Stocking RSL Anzac Biscuit Tins, Veterans Call for Boycott

Woolworths has ignited controversy by choosing not to stock RSL Australia's special limited-edition Anzac Day biscuit tins, a move that has led to widespread criticism from war veterans, political figures, and the public. This decision has sparked calls for a boycott of the supermarket giant, despite its assurances of ongoing support for Anzac-related appeals through other means.

Outrage Among Veterans and Politicians

The decision by Woolworths not to offer the iconic Anzac Day biscuit tins this year has been met with significant backlash. These tins, which are sought after as collectors' items and serve as a symbol of remembrance for Australians, also play a crucial role in fundraising efforts to support veterans and their families. Critics argue that Woolworths' refusal to stock these tins undermines the spirit of Anzac Day and disrespects the sacrifices made by Australian servicemen and women.

Woolworths' Defense and Continued Support

In response to the mounting criticism, Woolworths has stated that their decision was based on a range of factors, but emphasized their ongoing commitment to supporting the Anzac spirit. The supermarket chain highlighted its continued sale of Anzac biscuits and badges as evidence of this commitment. However, this explanation has done little to quell the anger of those who see the stocking of the special edition tins as a significant aspect of Anzac Day commemorations.

Broader Implications

This controversy has sparked a broader debate about corporate responsibility and the role of major retailers